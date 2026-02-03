Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings: Murray-Boyles, Martin top initial list

Welcome to the Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings, a recurring piece that will recap and rank every Toronto Raptors prospect weekly.

Welcome to the Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings, a recurring piece that will recap and rank every Toronto Raptors prospect weekly. A “prospect” will be defined as any rookie, player on a two-way contract, or anyone who has played for the Raptors 905 this season.

The first-ever prospect rankings come with both the Toronto Raptors and Raptors 905 on downswings, as the big club has lost two of the last three games, while the Mississauga squad is riding a four-game losing streak.

The Raptors took back-to-back losses to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic before responding with a win against the Utah Jazz recently. As for the 905, they led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter against the Osceola Magic to start the week, only to collapse in the final minutes. Then, even with two-way players in Alijah Martin and A.J. Lawson returning to the court after a six-game absence, the 905 never led in the rematch against the Magic two days later, marking their fourth straight loss and dropping to 10-5.

Despite the disappointing results, there has still been some encouraging play from the young guns. Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s rankings.

(Ranking) Name Previous Week’s Stats (1) Collin Murray-Boyles 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks in three games (Raptors) (2) Alijah Martin 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in one game (905) (3) A.J. Lawson 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in one game (905) (4) Quincy Guerrier 24.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in one game (905) (5) Jonathan Mogbo One steal in 2:28 total game time (Raptors) (6) Tyreke Key 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 stocks in two games (905) (7) Julian Reese 10.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks in two games (905) (8) David Roddy 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in two games (905) (9) AJ Hoggard 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.5 steals in two games (905) (10) Jarkel Joiner 14.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in two games (905) (11) Tyson Degenhart 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in two games (905) (12) Patrick McCaw 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals in two games (905) (N/A) Chucky Hepburn N/A (N/A) Olivier Sarr N/A (N/A) Tylor Perry N/A

Murray-Boyles — as he would have been for most weeks in the rankings this season — comes in at No. 1. The 20-year-old has quickly become an essential piece in the Raptors’ rotation, slotting in seamlessly as a starter while Jakob Poeltl has been out. Murray-Boyles ranks top 10 among rookies in field goal percentage, and in rebounds, steals, and blocks per game.

The ninth overall pick will be heading to All-Star Weekend and competing in the Rising Stars tournament thanks to his efforts, as he’ll be joined by guard Alijah Martin.

A recent addition to the Rising Stars tournament is the NBA G-League squad, and among this year’s group is the 24-year-old Martin. The 39th overall pick of this year’s draft has been excellent for the Raptors 905.

The pair heading to the festivities in Los Angeles made them an easy lock for the first two spots.

Canadians in two-way wing A.J. Lawson and forward Quincy Guerrier come in at No.3 and No.4 after playing one game with the 905 each this week, while it was hard to put Jonathan Mogbo any lower than No.5 despite not playing with the big club.

Key, Roddy, Reese, and point guards Hoggard and Joiner have been the players who have stepped up in this run of games, while the two-way players have been with the big club, especially Key and Reese.

Not ranked are two-way guard Chucky Hepburn, centre Olivier Sarr, and newly added guard Tylor Perry.

Hepburn certainly would have been near the top of these power rankings all year, but he is currently on the shelf recovering from a meniscus tear in his right knee. Per the initial timetable, he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Sarr also finds himself not ranked because of injury as well, missing the last two games with left knee soreness.

As for Perry, he is yet to be active for a game after just being added in place of Tyrese Hunter, who joined in place of Canadian centre Jaden Bediako.

In 20 games with the 905 last season, the 25-year-old averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 34.1 per cent from the field and 32.3 per cent from distance.