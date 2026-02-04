Gameday: Timberwolves @ Raptors, February 4

Toronto finally got back into the win column with its first win over a five-game homestand. Can they keep the wins going against a much tougher opponent this time in the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Raptors Outlook

Record: 30-21 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.4 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (7th) | Net Rating: +1.3 (14th)

Raptors previous results

vs Jazz W 107-100

@ Magic L 130-120

vs Knicks L 119-92

@ Thunder W 103-101

@ Trail Blazers W 110-98

Toronto kick-started a five-game homestand with a tight 107-100 win over the Utah Jazz, who made big splashes yesterday when they acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. Now it’ll be another Western Conference team standing in their way and a home W, this time the Minnesota Timberwolves, who also were a part of a trade on Tuesday when they shipped off veteran Mike Conley and a first round pick swap with the Detroit Pistons. Back to the Raptors, they were able to sweat out a tight seven-point victory against the Jazz thanks to 21 points from RJ Barrett (who might be on the move for Domantas Sabonis?) and a 20 bomb by Sandro Mamukelashvili off the bench as the two led Toronto in the scoring department as the only players over 20 points in the game. Head coach Darko Rajakovic also got some honours yesterday as the third-year coach is off to represent Team World for the first time in his career.

Timberwolves Outlook

Record: 31-20 | 5th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.8 (7th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (9th) | Net Rating: +4.5 (7th)

Timberwolves previous results

@ Grizzlies L 137-128

@ Grizzlies W 131-114

vs Thunder W 123-111

@ Mavericks W 118-105

vs Warriors W 108-83

This is another big test for the Toronto Raptors, as although the Timberwolves are only one win better than Toronto record-wise, they are top 10 in all three major categories. Back to the trade that the Timberwolves were involved in. It was a three-team trade that saw the Chicago Bulls acquire Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley, Detroit acquired Kevin Huerter, plus Dario Saric. Minnesota technically didn’t get anything back, but they were able to shed Conley’s contract, thus creating cap space and roster space for a potential move that is coming prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. Shams Charania suggests that the Wolves are after Giannis Antetokounmpo, but we’ll see if that ends up happening. It looks like Minnesota is on a scary streak with four wins from their last five, but actually its four wins out of their last ten, as prior to the previous results, they were on a five-game losing streak. And terrible news for the T-Wolves, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle might miss the game tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG: Bones Hyland

SG: Donte DiVincenzo

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Naz Reid

C: Rudy Gobert

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G League Assignment) – Out

A.J. Lawson (G League Assignment) – Out

Alijah Martin (G League Assignment) – Out

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (Left Elbow Soreness) – Questionable

Enrique Freeman (G League Assignment) – Out

Julius Randle (Left Thumb Soreness) – Questionable

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Left Foot Abductor Hallucis Strain) – Out

Rocco Zikarsky (G League Assignment) – Out