NBA Trade Rumour: Raptors and Kings cool on Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors have reportedly been engaged in trade discussions regarding star center Domantas Sabonis. This has been reported for weeks and with the NBA trade deadline looming, the pressure to get a deal done has intensified. According to Michael Scotto on YES Network, trade talks between the two clubs regarding Sabonis have paused.

Scotto has reported that a potential Sabonis deal would see RJ Barrett, and Ochai Agbaji sent out, but the draft compensation is what is holding the two back from completing the deal. According to Scotto, Toronto is hesitant to include one of their first round picks in a deal that would send Jakob Poeltl to a third team. With the NBA trade deadline coming to an end tomorrow, February 5th, time is running out for Toronto to get a deal done.

Poeltl’s lingering back injury has caused Toronto to have to look for ways to get another starting center, and with Anthony Davis being sent to the Washington Wizards today, Sabonis seems to be Toronto’s best chance at acquiring a new big man. Toronto sits at a record of 30-21, and 4th in the eastern conference, but with teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards making moves in order to get better in a wide open eastern conference, Toronto feels the pressure to upgrade their team so they can compete come playoff time.

