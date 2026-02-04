Raptors Trade News: Toronto trades for Chris Paul

The Toronto Raptors have traded for Chris Paul in a three team deal. This deal sends Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder, and cash to the Brooklyn Nets, and Chris Paul to the Raptors according to ESPN’s Shams Charania

Paul will not be required to report to Toronto and they could also look to trade him before the deadline. With this move Toronto was able to get out of the tax by shedding Ochai Agbaji’s salary. With reports that trade talks for Sabonis have stalled, this cap-clearing move may be the only transaction Toronto completes before the trade deadline.

This move does free up some money if Toronto decides to bring in a low salary player, but reports point to Toronto standing pat with this team throughout the rest of this season.

From Zulfi Sheikh’s piece on Toronto at the trade deadline.

“Toronto has clear needs to address, whether that’s the lack of size and centre depth with Poeltl hindered or its dreadful lack of shooting talent, but the pursuit for upgrades appears easier said than done. There are plenty of basketball reasons for the Raptors to get busy before time expires, but with few expiring salaries, moveable contracts and picks — that truthfully mean more to them than their opponents — to offer, it’s hard to see many paths forward.

Either way, when the trade deadline comes and goes at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, we’ll know for sure what exactly the Raptors got done (or didn’t). And if you’re left feeling like you’ve got more questions than answers, simply do what I’ll do. Follow the money.”

