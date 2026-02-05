Gameday: Bulls @ Raptors, February 5

The Raptors remain shaky. Last night, they blew a huge lead to the Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena. They followed their typical script in their textbook loss, struggling to put the ball in the net in the fourth quarter. Tonight, the Raptors face an easier opponent whose roster has gone through tons of changes ahead of the trade deadline (with perhaps even more to come).

Raptors Outlook

Record: 30-22 | 6th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.6 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.3 (15th)

Raptors previous results

vs Timberwolves L 128-126

vs Jazz W 107-100

@ Magic L 130-120

vs Knicks L 119-92

@ Thunder W 103-101

Compared to the Bulls, little has changed roster-wise for the Raptors. CP3 is technically a Raptor for now, but will likely be moved by the 3 pm deadline. Ochai Agbaji is gone, which means less of a safety net for Ja’Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick. Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the way to provide some front court help, but won’t be suiting up tonight.

With the Bulls roster being overhauled, who are now 1-3 on the road, the Raptors are the clear favourites. But this won’t mean an easy win. Amid changes and uncertainty, Darko Rajakovic experimented with lineups last night. He put CMB on with four other bench players to end the first quarter. He played Barnes and BI together to end the third, and neither of them in the fourth until subbing both back on with seven minutes left.



Tonight’s game should be seen as an important practice game. In the short term, all roads lead to next Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, the beasts of the East. The Raptors have three games left before All-Star Weekend.

Bulls Outlook

Record: 24-27 | 10th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 116.9 (25th) | Net Rating: -3.2 (23rd)

Bulls previous results

@ Bucks L 131-115



@ Heat L 134-91



@ Heat W 125-118



vs Heat L 116-113



@ Pacers L 113-110



Chicago’s front office is making moves. Their roster might look different by the time you read this. It’s good news for the Raptors as they face a depleted roster, one which would allow Rajakovic to continue experimenting against. No Josh Giddey and Zach Collins.

This allows a golden opportunity for 5-foot-8 Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura and Aussie rookie Lachlan Olbrich to get some valuable PT. The lack of Chicago’s depth will make for an even weaker defence, and anything short of a W for the Raptors would mean that the sky is falling.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet ONE

Radio: SN 590

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Chicago Bulls

PG: Yuki Kawamura

SG: Ayo Dosunmu

SF: Isaac Okoro

PF: Matas Buzelis

C: Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G League Assignment) – Out

A.J. Lawson (G League Assignment) – Out

Alijah Martin (G League Assignment) – Out

Chicago Bulls

Zach Collins (Right first toe) – Out

Ayo Dosunmu (Bilateral Quadricep Tendon) – Questionable

Noa Essengue (Left Shoulder) – Out

Josh Giddey (Left Hamstring) – Out

Tre Jones (Left Hamstring) – Questionable

Julian Phillps (Right Wrist) – Questionable



