Gameday: Bulls @ Raptors, February 5

The Raptors remain shaky. Last night, they blew a huge lead to the Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena. They followed their typical script in their textbook loss, struggling to put the ball in the net in the fourth quarter. Tonight, the Raptors face an easier opponent whose roster has gone through tons of changes ahead of the trade deadline (with perhaps even more to come).
Raptors Outlook
Record: 30-22 | 6th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.6 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.3 (15th)
Raptors previous results
vs Timberwolves L 128-126
vs Jazz W 107-100
@ Magic L 130-120
vs Knicks L 119-92
@ Thunder W 103-101
Compared to the Bulls, little has changed roster-wise for the Raptors. CP3 is technically a Raptor for now, but will likely be moved by the 3 pm deadline. Ochai Agbaji is gone, which means less of a safety net for Ja’Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick. Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the way to provide some front court help, but won’t be suiting up tonight.
With the Bulls roster being overhauled, who are now 1-3 on the road, the Raptors are the clear favourites. But this won’t mean an easy win. Amid changes and uncertainty, Darko Rajakovic experimented with lineups last night. He put CMB on with four other bench players to end the first quarter. He played Barnes and BI together to end the third, and neither of them in the fourth until subbing both back on with seven minutes left.
Tonight’s game should be seen as an important practice game. In the short term, all roads lead to next Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, the beasts of the East. The Raptors have three games left before All-Star Weekend.
Bulls Outlook
Record: 24-27 | 10th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.7 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 116.9 (25th) | Net Rating: -3.2 (23rd)
Bulls previous results
@ Bucks L 131-115
@ Heat L 134-91
@ Heat W 125-118
vs Heat L 116-113
@ Pacers L 113-110
Chicago’s front office is making moves. Their roster might look different by the time you read this. It’s good news for the Raptors as they face a depleted roster, one which would allow Rajakovic to continue experimenting against. No Josh Giddey and Zach Collins.
This allows a golden opportunity for 5-foot-8 Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura and Aussie rookie Lachlan Olbrich to get some valuable PT. The lack of Chicago’s depth will make for an even weaker defence, and anything short of a W for the Raptors would mean that the sky is falling.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet ONE
Radio: SN 590
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Chicago Bulls
PG: Yuki Kawamura
SG: Ayo Dosunmu
SF: Isaac Okoro
PF: Matas Buzelis
C: Jalen Smith
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Collin Murray-Boyles
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out
Chucky Hepburn (G League Assignment) – Out
A.J. Lawson (G League Assignment) – Out
Alijah Martin (G League Assignment) – Out
Chicago Bulls
Zach Collins (Right first toe) – Out
Ayo Dosunmu (Bilateral Quadricep Tendon) – Questionable
Noa Essengue (Left Shoulder) – Out
Josh Giddey (Left Hamstring) – Out
Tre Jones (Left Hamstring) – Questionable
Julian Phillps (Right Wrist) – Questionable