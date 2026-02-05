Raptors’ 2026 NBA trade deadline live blog

11:50 am EST: The Raptors make the Ochai Agbaji-Chris Paul swap official. Meanwhile, I need to go walk my dog. Things are pretty, pretty quiet.

10:35 am EST: Ayo Dosunmu off the board. Dang.

9:00 am EST: I have updated the live blog and can now give some thoughts.

Who is even on the Bulls right now? My goodness they’ve done a lot. I don’t think too many teams around the East have upgraded. The Cavs are certainly healthier, though Garland is such an exceptional player when healthy that it would have been a tough trade to make. The Celtics lost Simons, who to me was more reliable this season than Vucevic. Of everyone, I think the Hornets actually upgraded in the most obvious way by adding Coby White. He was a big target for me for the Raptors.

There’s still a whole lot of day left, but despite the noise to this point, it does feel like the majority of trades have been aimed at future seasons, rather than this one.

8:45 am EST: I’m back! Woof. A morning.

Meanwhile, let’s get back into the swing of things. I’m here all day, so if you have any questions, feel free to shoot them my way! I haven’t heard anything buzzing, and it looks like the Domantas Sabonis noise has cooled recently. I think it’s quite likely the Raptors are done for now.

I’m linking all of Raptors Republic’s work on the deadline at the bottom of the page, as well as all the trades that have happened. There’s lots of reading to do on the trades to this point, and more theoretical ones, if you so desire!

6:40 am EST: We’re here, we’re tired, we’re ready. That being said, I’m actually not quite ready. I have to take the kids to daycare, walk the dog, then I’ll be here, tired, and ready. Let’s go.

It’s very possible the trade deadline just happened a day early. Darius Garland, James Harden, Jaren Jackson jr., Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Keon Ellis, Coby White, Jared McCain, Anfernee Simons, and far more have all been dealt already. Are there dominoes left to fall? The Domantas Sabonis rumours seem to be cooling, while the Toronto Raptors have already moved beneath the luxury-tax line and found a rim-rolling big (though undersized). Is Ochai Agbaji and Trayce Jackson-Davis all?

Do the Raptors have more to do? The team needs shooting, desperately. With Jakob Poeltl sidelined indefinitely still, it would be nice for the Raptors to roster someone over the height of 6-foot-9. Which, Jackson-Davis is not. But he does give the Raptors a rim roller and lob threat, which wasn’t currently on the roster. And Toronto already has a spacer and a defensive specialist at the big position, in Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili respectively. If I were a gambling man, I supposed I’d wager that the Raptors are done. But anything can happen on trade deadline day.

So stick around. I’ll be back in a few hours. Have some coffee. Walk your dogs if you got ’em. Then come hang out.

Resources on the deadline:

Trades that have happened to this point (excluding, by my own judgement, the ones that are too small to matter):