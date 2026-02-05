Quick Reaction: Bulls 107, Raptors 123

A+ C. Murray-Boyles 37 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 20 +/- CMB was dominant in the paint tonight and more aggressive than he usually is. He backed defenders down deep under the rim and when the ball was sent to him he took care of business, Toronto used him as a playmaking hub tonight as well, and he made some nice passes to cutters within the flow of the offense.

B+ S. Barnes 32 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 10 +/- Barnes was mainly a facilitator tonight, playmaking from a standstill, or probing in the paint trying to find teammates that had good positioning. His entry passing was good tonight, he found CMB with a seal a couple times. His defense was ferocious, especially on the perimeter, he knew Chicago did not have a ball handler that could blow by him.

B+ I. Quickley 31 MIN, 24 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 9-20 FG, 3-11 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- Quickley was not gun shy tonight at all, but more of his production came from getting downhill than from behind the arc which was different for him, Chicago’s defense did not do well keeping track of players off the ball, so Quickley did a good job creeping into the lane for his patented push shots.

A+ B. Ingram 35 MIN, 33 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 12-20 FG, 5-9 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 7 +/- Ingram had every Bull at his mercy tonight. He got to his spots in the mid range comfortably, shook off defenders and rose up for jumpers, and his three point jumper was strong as well. Many times tonight he just walked into threes and more often than not they found the bottom of the net. His playmaking was also stronger than usual tonight, he used his isolation success and parlayed that into looks for his teammates.

A+ S. Mamukelashvili 23 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 5-9 FG, 4-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Mamu was brilliant from outside tonight, his stroke was quick and effective. He was pretty active as an on ball defender, and his gambles on steals worked out most of the time. He hit threes from all around the arc, he was a good floor spacer tonight.

C- G. Dick 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Outside of an alley-oop layup on a fast break, Gradey did not score in this game, he had a wide open triple in the corner, his only attempt from behind the arc on the night and he couldn’t sink it. Chicago went at him on defense as well, and there were a few times he got beat.

B- J. Shead 22 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 7 +/- Shead played very fast tonight and used the pace of this game to his benefit. Most of his assists were sent out to shooters, or Ingram running into an action, but he did keep the ball moving when it reached him.

A+ J. Walter 31 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 6-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- Ja’Kobe got the start tonight and he did not waste that opportunity. He was really good as a finisher tonight, filling the cutting role that RJ usually handles, and he finished with force and confidence all throughout the game.

B- J. Battle 14 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Battle didn’t do anything significant tonight, but he also didn’t hurt Toronto during his minutes, he was attentive on defense, moved the ball, and just played solid minutes tonight.