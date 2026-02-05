Raptors Trade News: Toronto acquires Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Toronto Raptors have a big man.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Raptors have traded a 2026 second-round pick (via the Lakers) for Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Golden State Warriors have traded center Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors for a 2026 second-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6T94OzpLhQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Jackson-Davis was the 57th overall pick the 2023 NBA draft and has posted averages of 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 63.5% from the field and 56.6% from the free throw line. The 25 year-old has spent all three seasons of his career with the Warriors but has seen his role diminish this season.

The trade garners Toronto a depth big man, who will shore up the rotation during Jakob Poeltl’s absence and though he stands at just six-foot-nine, provides decent rim protection, passing, and rebounding.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports that the Raptors “…had looked at several other [depth bigs] including NOLA’s Yves Missi, Brooklyn’s Day’Ron Sharpe & Orlando’s Goga Bitadze but [the] asking price for those guys was a 1st-rounder.”

Raptors get their depth/insurance big. Had looked at several others including NOLA's Yves Missi, Brooklyn's Day'Ron Sharpe & Orlando's Goga Bitadze but asking price for those guys was a 1st-rounder. Instead, they use Lakers 2nd-rounder (from Miami in Davion Mitchell trade) on TJD https://t.co/XmrjiE7MEe — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 5, 2026

Jackson-Davis has a $2.4 million team option for next season, so this season will essentially serve as an extended tryout, or possibly a stopgap in their center rotation until a permanent solution is found. Regardless, despite not being over seven feet, he does provide another option the Raptors can throw at opposing centers outside of Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles.

This trade was made possible by the Ochai Agbaji trade from earlier today, as the Raptors were able to absorb Jackson-Davis’ salary while remaining under the luxury tax. A key goal for the team at the deadline.

The Raptors have until Thursday at 3pm ET to finalize any other deals, but it seems increasingly likely that this could be their final trade unless they find a new home for Chris Paul.

The Raptors are set to take on the Chicago Bulls Thursday night with tip off set for 7:30pm ET.

