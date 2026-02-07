Can Brandon Ingram & Scottie Barnes power the Raptors forward?

Samson Folk & Louis Zatzman dive deep on the Toronto Raptors.

From Louis and Es’ pieces:

“The Raptors didn’t solve anything against Chicago. They beat a much lesser team, which is what’s supposed to happen. And because of their defensive inattention for wide swathes of the game, they actually did so in a somewhat unconvincing fashion. But they still found catharsis. Like hitting a pillow when you’re upset. It doesn’t solve anything, and sometimes it feels silly. But sometimes it feels pretty good.

All that to say, the Raptors can’t stay idle for long. This summer will be a crucial opportunity to stave off stagnation. Armed with all of their first-round picks, Barrett’s expiring salary, Ingram’s defacto expiring (He has a player option in 2027-2028 he likely opts out of), and one more year off Immanuel Quickley’s deal, the Raptors will have what it takes to make a big splash or upgrade. The offseason also gives them more options. There are too many hopeful teams in the middle of the season. Everyone likes their teams, every team believes they have a chance, and every chance to make a move comes at a hefty cost. In theory, if they wanted to, the Raptors could re-ignite conversations for Sabonis or LaMelo or anyone else that piques their interest in the summer. Virtually all the same opportunities that were available to them at this deadline, will likely be available to them in the summer, if not even more.

From Camden’s piece:

“Ingram’s impact is undeniable, the Raptors went from an 11th seed last year all the way up to the 4th seed so far this year, and peaked as high as the 2nd seed earlier in the year. That jump has seen them nearly eclipse last year’s win total with 32 games still remaining on the schedule. While a lot of the winning has been on the back of the defense, Toronto’s 19th ranked offense would be last in the league without Ingram. His shot-making has completely reformed an offense that was incapable of buying a bucket in the halfcourt last season, and the attention he draws has elevated his teammates.”

