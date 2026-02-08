Gameday: Pacers @ Raptors, February 8th

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Indiana Pacers in an afternoon game on Super Bowl Sunday. Familiar face Pascal Siakam will be returning to face the team he cemented his legacy with, as Toronto looks to extend their winning streak to two games and keep building momentum headed into the All-Star break.

Indiana is at the bottom of the east currently, but the talent on their team is better than their record would suggest. With some of the blown lead losses that Toronto has suffered in the past couple weeks, it is imperative that they do not wane against Indiana if or when they get a lead.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 31-22 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.9 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.6 (13th)

Matchup wise, Scottie Barnes has the advantage tonight. His big and broad frame barreling downhill is a lot for most teams to handle, but with Indiana not having a large wing to throw on him, it will make his drives even more fruitful. Pascal Siakam or Aaron Nesmith may get the assignment tonight, depending on how Rick Carlisle wants to guard Brandon Ingram, but whomever it is on Barnes, he will have the size advantage, and if they crowd Barnes he has shown he can find the open man. With Jay Huff as their likely starting center tonight, Indiana also does not have the backline help that usually helps aid defenders against Barnes getting downhill, so there will definitely be ample opportunity for him to attack.

Pacers Outlook

Record: 13-39 | 15th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 108.6 (30th) | Defensive Rating: 116.1 (20th) | Net Rating: -7.5 (27th)

Andrew Nembhard and Siakam are two dangerous players, who can heat up in a hurry. Nembhard going against Toronto’s backcourt will be a tough task for either Immanuel Quickley if he suits up tonight, or whomever takes his place. Nembhard is a very slithery ball handler, with wonderful pick n’ roll craft and body control, so if he gets you behind him, he can put you in jail and put the ball in the basket a number of ways, whether it be with a pull-up mid range jumper and with his patented deceleration rim looks.

Raptors fans are all too familiar with how dangerous Siakam is as a scorer, pirouting in the mid-range, getting to the cup. Siakam has also become a more dangerous outside shooter compared to his Toronto days, so you have to account for that as well. A common occurrence we’ve seen for Toronto recently is that their offense has a penchant for going into extended lulls, drying up, just completely falling apart. Indiana is a team with good spacing with Huff at the 5, and they can put up points in a hurry during one of these Toronto dry spells. It is up to Toronto to keep Siakam or Nembhard in check by showing them doubles, and forcing the Pacers tertiary players to step up.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Indiana Pacers

PG: Andrew Nembhard

SG: Johnny Furphy

SF: Aaron Nesmith

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jay Huff

Toronto Raptors

PG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Conditioning) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Ankle) – Questionable

Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac (Trade Pending) – Out

Obi Toppin (Foot) – Out

Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -8.5 (–115) -355 O 222.5 (-115) Indiana Pacers +8.5 (-105) +280 U 222.5 (-105)

Odds as of Feb.8, 12:00 a.m. ET

