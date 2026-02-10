Raptors Injury News: Collin Murray-Boyles out for contest against Pistons

We’ve got bad news ahead of Toronto’s last game pre All-Star break as Collin Murray-Boyles is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to his thumb injury. He made his return from his initial thumb contusion injury on January 28 and featured in six competitions before re-aggravating the injury on Super Bowl Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. He was able to play 8 minutes, registering 2 points and a block before the thumb injury came up yet again.

Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) will be out vs. Pistons. He will be going to All-Star weekend for rising stars, however. Unlikely he gets his hand chopped there, I guess.

Jakob Poeltl (back) is questionable. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 10, 2026

It looks like it’s not too serious again, as CMB is still planning on going to All-Star weekend after being named as a Rising Star to participate in the young guns tournament that’s going to take place on Friday, February 13, at 9 PM Eastern Time.

The good news is Jakob Poeltl is questionable once again and has continued to practice with the team and progressed well. This might be the first time we see the Austrian center back on the court for the first time since December of 2025 due to a nagging back injury that reportedly came up all the way back at training camp.

If Poeltl is once again ruled out, look out for Trayce Jackson-Davis, who impressed with a double-double in his debut against the Indiana Pacers with a 10-point, 10-rebound, 1-assist, 1-steal and a block double-double performance in just 16 minutes of action. Expect Sandro Mamukelashvili to see some minutes at the five too, along with Jonathan Mogbo, if he’s active and not with the G League team and quite possibly Scottie Barnes, as Darko Rajakovic had to get creative with the lineups this season.

Injury updates on the bigs before the All-Star break.

