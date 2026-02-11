Gameday: Pistons @ Raptors, February 11th

In their final game before the All-Star break the Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Detroit Pistons in their first matchup of the season. Detroit has been red hot this season, being led by their tough physical defense, and the All-Star play of Scottie Barnes’ draftmate Cade Cunningham. Detroit sits at the number one record in the eastern conference, so tonight’s matchup will give Toronto a great opportunity to see how they stack up.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 32-22 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.0 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.9 (14th)

Detroit’s defense sits at number two in the NBA, and their defense is characterized by extreme physicality, and pressure. Ausar Thompson is a standout defender on this team, along with Jalen Duren, and Detroit’s defense as a whole matchup up well against Toronto’s offense. They have the size and strength to fortify the paint against Scottie Barnes, and they also have the individual defenders who can stick with Brandon Ingram in one on one situations which he likes.

Toronto’s best chance at scoring reliably and efficiently against Detroit, will be to do what they have done so often this year, turn offense into defense. Detroit has a pretty heliocentric offense at least when it pertains to perimeter creation which is run by Cunningham, which means that Toronto should be able to contain their other ball handlers, especially with the amount of help this system provides. Sending two to the ball when Cunningham tries to create, and then making the subsequent rotation to Tobias Harris, or Ausar Thompson will make this offense stagnant at times, and really put the burden on worse creators than Cunningham.

Pistons Outlook

Record: 39-13 | 1st in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.5 (10th) | Defensive Rating: 108.4 (2nd) | Net Rating: +8.1 (2nd)

Cunningham is a pretty well-rounded point guard, who uses his size, length, and strength to shoot over the top of defenders, back defenders down for hooks or jumpers, and make reads over the top of defenders as well. Toronto’s backcourt has been notoriously poor on defense this year, so it will need to be a cohesive effort to contain the All-Star guard. Detroit’s offense drops from a 120.38 offensive rating with Cunningham in the lineup to a 111.51 offensive rating when he sits, so taking advantage of the non Cunningham minutes will be imperative.

The other headache is Duren, who has taken a noticeable leap offensively this year. He has been putting the ball on the deck more, and has been getting to the rim through on-ball drives more as well, which could prove troublesome for Toronto who will be without Collin Murray-Boyles, and potentially without Jakob Poeltl. Barnes has guarded up pretty well this year, but Toronto will have to deal with cross matches, or Barnes being screened away from Duren as well.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Detroit Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Duncan Robinson

SF:Ausar Thompson

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Ja’Kobe Walter

PF: Brandon Ingram

C: Scottie Barnes

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out

Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland (Personal Reasons) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -1.5 (–115) +100 O 222.5 (-115) Detroit Pistons +1.5 (-105) -120 U 222.5 (-105)

Odds as of Feb.11, 12:00 a.m. ET

