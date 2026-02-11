Mogbo’s offensive outburst, last-minute push not enough as Raptors 905 fall to Charge

Two of the Eastern Conference's best went at it Tuesday night at the Public Auditorium, but it was the Cleveland Charge who survived a late push from Jonathan Mogbo and the Raptors 905 to win 126-122.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the 905, which came after a four-game losing streak.

After trailing by as many as 22 points, the 905 battled all the way back to make it a one-possession game late, mostly thanks to second-year forward Mogbo, who finished with a career-high 35 points.

Trailing by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, the 905 opened the final frame on a 15-5 run, cutting the lead to single digits and eventually getting the chance to tie or win on the final possession of the game. The comeback would not be completed, however, as a missed three-point shot by Jarkel Joiner and a loose-ball foul by David Roddy eliminated all hope.

Mogbo had his paws all over the fourth quarter on both ends of the floor; however, pouring in 17 points in the final frame alone, while also poking the ball free to give the 905 the offensive opportunity at the end of the game.

The fact that the junior Dinos got to that point was an accomplishment in itself, as thanks to some spotty first-half defence, the 905 played from behind the entire game. The 905 allowed 36 points in the first quarter and 37 in the second, trailing 73-56 by the time half rolled around.

Four Charge players were in double digits by the break, including Norchad Omier, who put up 14 points and nine rebounds in only nine minutes before exiting with an injury. Also among those players was Canadian Emanuel Miller, who finished with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

In the third quarter, the teams traded runs, with the 905 starting the frame on a 13-5 run thanks to a quick six points from Brampton, Ont. native A.J. Lawson. Cleveland responded to push the lead back up to double digits, before the 905 countered with a 7-2 run themselves to cut the deficit to single-digits once again.

The Charge got the final laugh in the frame, however, as some buckets from Killian Hayes and Jaxson Robinson helped Cleveland finish strong on a 15-4 to close the third quarter.

The home team bent all the way in the fourth, but didn’t break, surviving that late barrage from Mogbo and the 905.

The same teams will play at the same time at the same place on Thursday, as the 905 continue their six-game road trip.

Injury Update:

Montreal native Quincy Guerrier did not play and missed a fifth straight game with a right ankle sprain. 27-year-old guard Tyreke Key also was ruled out, missing a second straight game with a right calf contusion.