Raptors Injury News: Jakob Poeltl returns to lineup after hefty absence

The news we have all been waiting for, Toronto’s only 7-footer, is finally making his return to the lineup tonight against the 1st seeded Detroit Pistons in the first matchup between the two Eastern Conference foes.

Jakob Poeltl is available for the first time in 25 games. He’ll be on a minutes restriction, being that he hasn’t played in 7+ weeks. No CMB for the Raps and Detroit will be without their suspended frontcourt duo, Duren and Stewart. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 11, 2026

Poeltl was initially slated to return during Toronto’s most recent five-game road trip that saw them go four and one, culminating with a win in Oklahoma, but a setback on his nagging back injury that has been causing problems since training camp has pushed the Austrian’s return back all the way to tonight.

It’ll be his first official NBA competition since December 21, 2025, when he was only able to play for seven minutes before leaving the game early on. He will be on a minutes restriction due to his long absence, which has become a norm now in the NBA.

The rest of the injury report for the Raptors includes almost all of the G Leaguers of A.J. Lawson, Chucky Hepburn and Jonathan Mogbo being out due to being on their assignment tonight.

Collin Murray-Boyles is also out after suffering a thumb injury again, but this time it was just a sprain instead of a contusion, which happened on Super Bowl Sunday in a win against the Indiana Pacers, a game that saw him only play eight minutes. Chris Paul is still a part of the team and is being listed as out, not with the team.

