Report: Raptors waive Chris Paul

The inevitable has finally come: Chris Paul has been waived by the Toronto Raptors after being acquired via a three-team trade one day before the trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors have waived Chris Paul. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2026

Chris Paul came over from the Los Angeles Clippers, in exchange for Ochai Agbaji and a second-round pick, who went over to the Brooklyn Nets, and the Clippers only got the rights to Vanja Marinkovic. It was Toronto’s first of two trades for the season, a salary dump of Ochai Agbaji along with a second-round pick of their own, just to get off of his $6,383,525 contract, which got the Raptors under the luxury tax.

It looks like it will be a sad ending to Chris Paul’s career in the NBA as the future Hall of Famer announced that he would retire prior to the start of the 2025-26 season. He also fell out of favour with Tyronn Lue, the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, which caused him to be away from the team since around December 1, 2025, his last appearance for the Clippers in an official NBA game.

Having Chris Paul on the bench for Toronto would’ve also been interesting, as the Raptors don’t have many veterans of his calibre and tenure. He could’ve potentially been a voice of reason for the young Raptors who look poised for a postseason berth, but it looks like Toronto has different ideas on how to use that roster spot, potentially converting the likes of Alijah Martin to an NBA deal to have him with the Raptors at all times going forward.

