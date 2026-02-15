Raptors’ 2026 NBA All-Star live blog

Come hang out and cheer on our Raptors in the first ever USA vs. World All-Star game!

4:00 pm EST: We are LIVE! Welcome everyone, we’re about an hour away from tip off of the 2026 NBA All-Star game. Get some snacks, or perhaps some supper instead given the early start this year. Really excited for my first live blog, I’ll be here throughout the entire event so feel free to ask questions in the comments.

This year’s All-Star game is a USA vs. World format, featuring two USA teams and one World team competing in a mini round-robin format. Each game is just 12 minutes long, and after completing the round-robin the top two teams will compete in a final championship game.

The schedule for the tournament is as follows:

USA Stars vs. World

USA Stripes vs. Winner of Game 1

USA Stripes vs. Loser of Game 1

Championship game (top two teams)

Given all the confusion of All-Star replacements and players switching from the USA to the World, I don’t blame you if you don’t know who’s on which team, so here are the rosters as well:

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons)

USA Stripes

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – injured

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Coach: Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs)

World

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – injured

Deni Avdija (Portland Trailblazers)

Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – injured

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Coach: Darko Rajakovic (Toronto Raptors)



Raptors fans have plenty to cheer for with Barnes on one USA team, Ingram on the other and Coach Darko taking charge of the World team (which also features two former Raptors and two Canadians).

Some All-Star reading ahead of the game: