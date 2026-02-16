Raptors Roundup: Was All-Star weekend a success?

Did the new All-Star format live up the hype? This and more in the latest edition of Raptors Roundup.

Welcome to Raptors Roundup! A weekly recap of everything going on in the world of the Toronto Raptors.

Recently with these roundups I like to ask a question, something that allows me to ponder about things relevant to the week. The Raptors only played one game this week, and I could talk about how the team is unable to compete with the best in the league. They currently have a 1-10 record against the top-six teams. Or I could talk about what Jakob Poeltl’s return means to this team in the second half of the season. Instead, I want to talk about All-Star weekend. There will be plenty of time to analyze the Raptors later. Let’s have a little more fun this week.

Was All-Star weekend a success?

Over the past few years, the NBA has tried over and over again to get players to try in the All-Star game. Every single year they’ve fallen short of that goal. For whatever reason, the players just haven’t cared. So this year, when Victor Wembanyama came out swinging in the first game, throwing down powerful dunks and demolishing shots on the other end, things got serious early. Immediately there was a new level of effort rarely seen in All-Star games. Not full-fledged effort, but far more than we’ve seen in the past. Even Kawhi Leonard, who plays as few games as he can, was jumping passing lanes and put his USA Stripes team on his back with a 31-point performance in their second game.

There was multiple game-winners (including one by Scottie Barnes) and defense was played at a high level. For the first time since 2020, players cared about who won. Wembanyama was clearly frustrated when his team left Barnes open to drill the game-winning three. The final game being a blowout was unfortunate, but I think had more to do with the older Stripes team playing back-to-back-to-back games and having to face the younger Stars team.

People online have asked the question: Was it the format that brought the intensity? Or was Wembanyama setting the tone early that forced everyone else to fall in line?

Anthony Edwards, the All-Star MVP had some perspective, saying “Wemby set the tone… it’s hard not to match that…” as well as “Yeah. I know they ain’t gon’ really take in what I’m saying, but I like this format. I think it makes us compete ’cause it’s only 12 minutes.”

Which is where I’ve landed as well, I think that Wembanyama bringing the fire early certainly set the stage, but I think the length of the games played a major factor too. If this were a full 48 minute game it would leave plenty of time to waste and players wouldn’t take it seriously until crunch time. By playing in such short bursts, players had to compete and had no reason to conserve energy. In terms of it being USA vs. World, I don’t think that had much impact, I think it could be East vs. West (which would make the selection process less confusing ), and things would still be as competitive. Regardless of what brought the intensity, the viewers were the real winners last night, and that’s a massive win for a game that had become a joke.

As for the rest of the weekend, I think the expectations are sometimes too high. The dunk contest is really only good every few years, and sure having stars would help, but it wouldn’t change anything drastically in my opinion. I do think that moving the dunk contest to the first or second event of Saturday night would be a great change, I would far rather finish with the three-point contest, which is far more intense and features star players. As a whole though I think this All-Star weekend was one of the better ones we’ve had in a while, from Damian Lillard coming back to win the three-point contest, and the overall intensity in the game itself, this was certainly a success.

Game Recaps

Pistons turn Poeltl’s triumphant return for Raptors into a tragedy | Final: 95-113

Yes, the Raptors were outshot. Yes, fouls took their star out of the game for significant stretches. But mostly, they were outplayed. The Raptors just haven’t been good enough against the league’s best, and the Pistons are only one more mark in a pattern of such domination. The Raptors have firmly settled into the confines of the league’s middle class. Comfortable. But there is a ceiling to their success this season. And with Toronto’s schedule turning yet more difficult after the All-Star break, Barnes and company will need to find a way to punch through that ceiling if they’re going to compete with teams like the Pistons. Louis Zatzman

Top Performers:

Immanuel Quickley – 18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 7-15 FG, 4-9 3FG, -22 +/- RJ Barrett – 16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 7-8 FT, -10 +/- Scottie Barnes – 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK, 3 STL, 5-13 FG, 0-3 3FG, 7-7 FT -1 +/-

Quick Reaction Roundup

Take a peek at this week’s Quick Reaction grades throughout the week.

Detroit Pistons Immanuel Quickley B RJ Barrett B Brandon Ingram D Scottie Barnes C Collin Murray-Boyles Inj Jamal Shead D- Sandro Mamukelashvili C- Ja’Kobe Walter D+ Gradey Dick C- Trayce Jackson-Davis N/A Jamison Battle N/A Darko Rajakovic D

Raptor of the week: N/A

Given there was only one game this week I am not giving out a Raptor of the Week, though Barnes deserves a strong shout out for winning the All-Star game and hitting an OT game winner for his USA Stars squad.

Current Raptor of the Week standings:

Scottie Barnes – 5 times Brandon Ingram – 3 times Collin Murray-Boyles – 2 times Immanuel Quickley – 1 time Ja’Kobe Walter – 1 time

Top pieces of the week

How to assess Jakob Poeltl’s return to Raptors lineup

And while the Austrian big man certainly stepped onto the court for his first game action since Dec. 21, he still appeared to be a ways from being at 100 per cent. Poeltl finished with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, six rebounds, two fouls and a minus-two mark. “It was encouraging that he was finally able to come back and play. (Poeltl) played 20 minutes like we planned for him and it was good to see that he did not have restrictions on the court,” Rajakovic added. “… It’s really good to see him on the court now before the all-star (break) and that he can continue to build on this.” Zulfi Sheikh

Does a Boucher, Raptors reunion make sense?

When Chris Boucher opted to sign with the Boston Celtics last offseason, it truly marked the end of an era for the Toronto Raptors. It was sad to see the last remaining piece from the 2019 championship team and arguably the franchise’s all-time best player off the bench dart for a division rival, but it was understandable. Boucher didn’t see game action in the final 23 games in his last season with Toronto, and it wasn’t because of poor play. The 33-year-old was Toronto’s leading bench scorer at 10.0 points per game while chipping in 4.5 rebounds, and was having one of his best shooting seasons, converting at 36.3 per cent from three-point range (3.9 attempts) while hitting at a 63.3 per cent clip from inside the arc. Among Raptors regulars, his +4.9 net rating was second. Coty Wiles

Who should the Raptors protect in an NBA expansion draft?

It’s hard to say when NBA expansion will actually happen, but I thought it would be a fun exercise to think about who the Raptors should protect if it happened tomorrow. It’s a good activity to zoom out and think about what skillsets and which players the team should prioritize going forward. There’s also a lot of strategy in choosing who to protect. So let’s lay out the ground rules and then go over who I decided to protect. Camden MacMillan (me)

Looking Ahead

Thursday, February 19th – Raptors @ Bulls | 8:00pm ET on Sportsnet

Sunday, February 22nd – Raptors @ Bucks | 3:30pm ET on TSN

Record Prediction: 2-0, After a long rest I think the Raptors will be ready to go for the second leg of the season, and they have a fairly easy start to get things rolling against a bad Bulls squad and a Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That’s a wrap on this week’s edition of Raptors Roundup, thank you for reading! Have a wonderful week!

