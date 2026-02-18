Top Five Raptors Plays of the Week: All-Star Edition

We’re back to our regular upload day of Wednesday for the Top Raptors Plays of the Week, and since last week had the All-Star break, I wanted to do a special edition in case anyone missed All-Star weekend due to it’s decreasing populartity over the years, but honestly the Rising Stars games and the games with the USA Stars were entertaining ones, as maybe the younger generation of basketball players want to save the All-Star games reputation.

I was barely able to find five plays that were good enough for a highlight reel, so the usual top 10 plays were way too big an ask, and unfortunately, Collin Murray-Boyles didn’t play too much due to his thumb injury, and Brandon Ingram also wasn’t out there much for the USA Stripes.

5. Alijah Martin’s alley oop

To start our list, we go to day one of the NBA All-Star weekend with Friday’s Rising Stars tournament, which was supposed to feature both Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin. Technically, it featured both in this matchup, but CMB was only out there for a minute and fourteen seconds and didn’t play in the finals against Team Vince due to his thumb injury. Anyways, Alijah Martin carried the Raptors honours on Friday, putting up a good showing, starting with an easy alley-oop as he connected with the Los Angeles Clippers rookie big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

4. Scottie Barnes rips Victor Wembanyama

We fast-forward to Sunday’s main event of the real All-Stars tournament, as Scottie Barnes had his best game of the mini tournament in the opening game against Team World. Although lately the All-Star game has become notorious for the lack of defence, the USA Stars and Scottie Barnes did not get that memo, as we see here. The strip on Wembanyama was solid, and so was the assist, and it came at a crucial time of the game, but it wasn’t even the most clutch Scottie play.

3. Martin’s full-court pass

Back to Friday’s Rising Stars game. Alijah Martin had a team high of 10:41 minutes in this one for Team Austin. Just like Scottie Barnes, he brought the defensive intensity for the G League side. He wasn’t able to register any steals or blocks, but had some nice close-outs on jump shooters, plus he came away with four rebounds, which all came on the defensive end. After one of the four rebounds, this clip showcases a perfect pass over Stephon Castle’s outstretched hands and finds his big target of Hansen Yang for an and-one finish.

2. Martin’s athletic assist

We stay at the Rising Stars game, and Alijah Martin once again showcases his playmaking abilities for others in this one, as this was the prettiest dime out of them all. We went over the defending in the last clip; he had three assists, which all made the list, and he also had six points, both shots coming from beyond the arc. I wasn’t too familiar with Martin’s playmaking, and this one in the air is just a thing of beauty as he once again hooked up with Clippers big Niederhauser.

1. Scottie calls game

Last but certainly not least, Scottie’s game-winning three-pointer that I’m sure you’ve all seen. I was saying how this game was Scottie’s best out of the three he played as he registered three points, five rebounds, two assists, while registering a steal and a block. Just typical Scottie Barnes stuff, as he did that in eight minutes, and this game-winner was his lone shot of the whole game.

Toronto returns to competition tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls on the road. Keep an eye out for Top 10 Raptors Plays of the Week next Wednesday, as we should be back to our regular program once the real games tip off again.