Gameday: Raptors @ Bulls, February 19th

The Toronto Raptors are returning to action tonight in their first game after the All-Star break which will be against the Chicago Bulls. The Dinos are headed to the windy city to take on this new-look Bulls team that was transformed at the trade deadline. Toronto has already seen this iteration of Chicago and they beat them with a score of 123-107 on national television, and with there being such a massive gap in talent between the two teams, a similar result should be expected tonight.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 32-23 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.5 (14th)

The injury bug has finally moved away from Toronto, and for tonight’s game they have a relatively clean injury report. The full starting lineup is good to go, and the majority of the bench is good to go as well. With Jakob Poeltl trying to get back into the swing of things, a game like this is the perfect chance for him to get some nice simple reps in. Against Jalen Smith, who is not the best defender, Poeltl will be able to go at him in the pick n’ roll, and not have to worry about taking too much punishment when he guards him.

Chicago is full of point guards now, and with that comes a lack of size that Toronto’s All-Star duo in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram can take advantage of as scorers. Offensive rebounding will be there for Toronto tonight, as well as the advantage of playing against a team that hasn’t spent much time together. This new Bulls team has only spent a handful of games together, so it stands to reason that they are still figuring each other out on both ends, which can lead to confusion on defense which Toronto can take full advantage of. All in all tonight’s game should be an easy one for Toronto, as long as they don’t let Chicago hit 18 threes like they did in their last matchup.

Bulls Outlook

Record: 24-31 | 11th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.5 (22nd) | Defensive Rating: 117.6 (25th) | Net Rating: -4.1 (24th)

Chicago is stacked with guards, and they have so many players who can attack off the dribble and this is one of the things that works to their benefit. With so many agile players who can put the ball on the floor, they can play fast, and they can eat in transition if the possessions are there. The playmaking in Chicago is largely inflated by pace, they don’t have a truly great halfcourt playmaker, even if Josh Giddey were to suit up Toronto would still be able to keep the shell of their defense intact. The only way Chicago can stay in this game is if they capitalize on an offensive dry spell for Toronto, and keep the advantage in the three-point differential.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: United Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Chicago Bulls

PG: Collin Sexton

SG: Anfernee Simons

SF:Jaden Ivey

PF: Matas Buzelis

C: Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvilli (Ribs) – QUestionable

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey (Hamstring) – Questionable

Tre Jones (Hamstring) – Questionable

Zach Collins (Toe) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -5.5 (–115) -218 O 231.5 (-115) Chicago Bulls +5.5 (-105) +180 U 231.5 (-105)

Odds as of Feb.19, 12:00 a.m. ET

