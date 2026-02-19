Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, Bulls 101

B- J. Poeltl16 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/-Jakob moved pretty well tonight, he had a lot of great contests where he used verticality perfectly. His screening and rolling and ball movement were also solid tonight. He’s still on a minutes restriction, but overall he looked alright.

B+ B. Ingram36 MIN, 31 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 11-26 FG, 3-5 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 12 +/-There wasn’t a shot that Ingram didn’t like tonight, he started off pretty hot, but as the game progressed he was settling for a ton of rough looks. He would drive to the dotted line and pump fake, and even if nobody moved he would still raise up. He did still hit a bunch of these jumpers, and he hit a really clutch mid-range shot in the 4th, but it felt like he was forcing many looks.

C- R. Barrett25 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/-Rough game for Barrett, his touch was not there and this has been a continued theme since he returned from injury. He never stopped driving and he did get to the free throw line a few times, but the finishing was pretty poor.

C- I. Quickley33 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/-Quickley had a good spurt in the third quarter, but overall he was pretty silent tonight. His outside shot did not fall and he seemed so apprehensive about getting into the paint.

B- S. Barnes34 MIN, 14 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 5-14 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 6 TO, 8 +/-Pretty quiet night for Barnes offensively, he seemed to be more focused on distributing the ball, which he did pretty well tonight. He was really aggressive on defense, getting up into the ball on the perimeter, and even picking up full court on some possessions. His paint defense was also strong, and he really helped Toronto fend off Chicago.

C G. Dick9 MIN, 0 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/-Gradey had some good looks that just did not fall tonight, including some rim looks that brutally rolled off the rim. His hustle did stand out, as he seemed dedicated to trying to impact this game in some way, but without the made shots, he didn’t offer much tonight.

C+ J. Shead20 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/-Shead didn’t do a lot tonight, but he did show his toughness, which is usually the case for him. He had a really clutch stop and steal in the 4th, which sparked a much-needed fast break.

A+ J. Walter22 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 4-9 FG, 2-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/-Ja’Kobe was great tonight, he cut off the ball well, he hit timely shots, and he was pretty sticky defensively. When Chicago was closing in on the lead he hit a huge corner three to keep them at bay. He just moved very confidently tonight.

A+ C. Murray-Boyles29 MIN, 11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/-CMB had a huge stretch to close out the game, he pressured Jalen Smith and forced a turnover and then he converted a three point play on the other end to keep Toronto’s lead alive. He was just a monster defensively tonight, sliding to protect the rim at the right moment time and time again.