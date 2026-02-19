Raptors Injury News: Collin Murray-Boyles ruled probable for matchup against Bulls

Raptors standout rookie Collin Murray-Boyles has been ruled probable for tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Murray-Boyles had been sidelined with a thumb injury that held him out in Toronto’s last game against the Detroit Pistons. After taking the All-Star break to rest, his thumb has healed up enough and he will return to the lineup.

Murray-Boyles has been a revelation for Toronto this year, and his impact on this team is incredible, especially for a rookie. With Jakob Poeltl recently returning from injury himself, Murray-Boyles will add some much-needed depth to Toronto’s bench.

Tonight shouldn’t be too arduous of a game for CMB, the Chicago Bulls do not feature a fearsome man in the middle so he won’t have to take on bruising matchups like he has in the past. Barring a re-injury tonight, CMB should be good to go moving forward.

