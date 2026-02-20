Battle assigned to Raptors 905 along with Mogbo

Jonathan Mogbo being assigned and recalled from the Toronto Raptors to the Raptors 905 has easily been the organization’s most frequent roster update this season. The forward has constantly shuttled back and forth from Mississauga, Ont.

However Jamison Battle being assigned hasn’t. In fact it happened for the first time in 2025-26 on Friday as Battle was sent to play for the affiliate team, along with Mogbo of course.

Battle was a DNP-CD the Raptors’ game against the Bulls on Thursday, and considering Toronto doesn’t play again until they take on the Bucks on Sunday, it stands to reason that they’re just looking to get Battle live-game reps to keep him fresh and ready. He averaged only five minutes over the Raptors’ five games before the All-Star break, including two more DNP-CDs.

Battle saw far more run during his rookie season, when his 40.5 percent from 3 ranked second among all first-year players. His career mark from deep is now at 40.7 percent (127-of-312), and the sample extends further as he shot 45.7 percent in the G League last season (43-of-94) and shot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) between Summer League and the preseason to initially earn a two-way spot on the team after going undrafted.

Brandon Ingram called Battle the best shooter on the team in his post-game interview with Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy after the Bulls game on Thursday. Battle can definitely shoot it.

Yet, it appears that Ja’Kobe Walter is solidly in the lead for the wing minutes off the bench, which I wrote about on Wednesday, and he further confirmed with a strong showing against the Bulls.

Our Louis Zatzman also wrote about Darko Rajaković viewing Battle as a “specialist, and where that leaves the sophomore sharpshooter: