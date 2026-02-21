Raptors Injury News: Scottie Barnes excused from practice

Toronto Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes was excused from practice on Saturday for personal reasons. That’s all we got from the update, and his status for tomorrow’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks is now in question.

Scottie Barnes was excused from Raptors practice in Chicago today for personal reasons and is TBD for Sunday afternoon’s game @ Bucks. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 21, 2026

Barnes featured in Toronto’s return contest from the All-Star break, in a 110 to 101 win on the road in Chicago against the Bulls on Thursday. Scottie was out there for 34 minutes, registering 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be up next on the schedule on Sunday, and now, Toronto is unsure if they will be without their two-time All-Star.

For now, Milwaukee’s official injury report isn’t up, and neither is Toronto’s, but the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf strain), Myles Turner (right calf strain), Taurean Prince (neck), and Alex Antetokounmpo (two-way assignment) in their last game.

For the Raptors, the unofficial injury report at the moment is Scottie Barnes (personal) and Chucky Hepburn (knee). The game is still a whole day away, so the injury reports could change quickly, especially with the way Milwaukee is tanking, so they might rest some additional players.

The contest between the two will tip off on Sunday, February 22, at 3:30 PM ET, as the game will be held in Milwaukee.

