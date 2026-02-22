Gameday: Raptors @ Bucks, February 22nd

In their second game post All-Star break, the Toronto Raptors will be headed to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks. Milwaukee will be without their superstar player Giannis Antetokounmpo, and potentially without their starting center in Myles Turner. This is two huge blows to a team that already isn’t that great. On the Raptors side Scottie Barnes may not suit up due to an undisclosed personal matter, so both teams will look to show they can win without their top player.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 33-23 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.6 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 111.9 (5th) | Net Rating: +1.7 (12th)

Toronto’s offensive struggles have been no secret this season, and it has been this lack of offensive prowess that has gotten Toronto in trouble more often than not. Toronto just struggles to generate consistent good looks in the halfcourt, so when the fastbreak opportunities dry up, Toronto often has to rely on tough jumpers to get by. Even with Brandon Ingram who specializes in off the dribble jumpers on the roster, Toronto is still susceptible to these offensive dry spells.

Milwaukee’s defense without Turner and Giannis will be easier for Toronto to attack; they don’t have any premier defenders in the lineup, at any level. Their point-of-attack defense is porous and their rim protection with Jericho Sims at the helm is nothing special either. If Barnes does not suit up it will be a big blow to Toronto, as Barnes’ playmaking and heads-up passing in transition are huge helps to the overall offense.

This is a game where one of Toronto’ All-Stars, Ingram, has to take control of the game and bring it home. RJ Barrett has been noticeably worse since his return from injury, but today’s game against this weaker defense is as good a time as any for Barrett to get back on track as well.

Bucks Outlook

Record: 24-30 | 11th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.5 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 116.3 (23rd) | Net Rating: -2.8 (21st)

Milwaukee’s only hope to win this game is for them to have a potent offensive performance. They recently added Cam Thomas, who can score the ball in bunches and really heat up if left without a suitable defender. Bobby Portis is another player who can punish Toronto if they do not pay him the proper attention. Thomas is known for making tough jump shots off the dribble, which usually comes in isolation possessions, at the detriment of his team’s overall offense, so it’s a blessing and a curse. Portis can shoot it from everywhere on the floor, but he can also get in the low post and back players down for jump hooks, so you have to be careful with him.

Milwaukee has two other ball handlers in Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins, two players whose shifty ball handling can get them to their spots and make them dangerous occasionally. Rollins especially can get into a rhythm and fire pull-up threes, or mid-range jumpers to score rapidly.

Toronto can not allow Milwaukee’s ball handlers or Portis to just punish them repeatedly, and they also can not let their own offense go into a dry spell, especially against a weaker defense like this. You do not want to make this a shootout, as that will only benefit Milwaukee.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Milwaukee Bucks

PG: Ryan Rollins

SG: Kevin Porter Jr.

SF:AJ Green

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Jericho Sims

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Collin Murray-Boyles

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Personal) – Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf) – Out

Myles Turner (Calf) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -3.5 (–115) -155 O 219.5 (-115) Milwaukee Bucks +3.5 (-105) +130 U 219.5 (-105)

Odds as of Feb.22, 12:00 a.m. ET

