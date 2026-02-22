Quick Reaction: Raptors 122, Bucks 94

Grades to come, comment away!

For the first time since 2021-22, the Raptors are fighting for a top 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Among teams that loaded up at the trade deadline, the Raptors are not only hoping to sustain, but to improve by getting healthier versions of players — hello Jakob Poeltl & RJ Barrett — and enhancing how their current rotation of players manages to gel – particularly on offense.

Sitting at the heart of it all is Brandon Ingram. I’ve had a few big time Ingram fans tell me that he is an excellent post-All-Star-break player, so I went and looked at it. In 2022-23, he played 21 of a possible 23 games to close the season, and did so to the tune of 27ppg, 7apg, 6rpg on 59% true-shooting. A brilliant stretch of play that unfortunately only resulted in an 12-11 stretch for the Pelicans and a Play-In matchup against the Thunder where Ingram and the Pelicans failed to jump into the playoffs, similarly to the Raptors that year. Otherwise though, Ingram has hardly played games after the All-Star break.