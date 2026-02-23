Raptors Injury News: Jakob Poeltl ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup with Oklahoma City

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Jakob Poeltl over 24 hours ahead of their home game with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jakob Poeltl will sit the first night of a back-to-back for the Raptors on Tuesday.



Scottie Barnes is expected back. Mogbo & 2-ways with 905. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 23, 2026

Poeltl returned to action just before the All-Star break in a brutal home blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons and, since then, has featured in two other contests. He had his best showing yesterday in Milwaukee as he registered six points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals while just missing one shot across 26 minutes, the most since his return. It was a huge sign of life as Poeltl came off the bench for the first time in the game prior to the Chicago Bulls, and only came away with two points and an assist with two turnovers in 16 minutes of action.

The rest of the injury report for now looks relatively clean, as Jonathan Mogbo and the rest of the two-way players, Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Lawson, and Alijah Martin, will be with the 905. Scottie Barnes is expected back with the team after missing Sunday’s game due to personal reasons.

It was confirmed a few days ago that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his chance to play at home in Canada due to his abdominal strain. Alex Caruso is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and so is Chet Holmgren due to lower back spasms. Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain/left ankle sprain), Thomas Sorber (right acl), and Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain) are all out for the contest.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com