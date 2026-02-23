Raptors with a convincing win over Bucks

On Sunday afternoon, a Scottie-less Raptors team got better and better against a Giannis-less Bucks.

The Bucks threw tons of zone in the first quarter and the Raptors shot 1-12 from downtown, losing the first 12 minutes, 27-22.

But the rest of the game looked completely different as the Raptors made seven 3s in the second. IQ and BI led the way with the vital parts contributing to the Raptors’ sum.



The Raptors put their stamp on this game during the third quarter. Before Darko brought out an “old friend” – the double PG lineup of Shead and IQ – the magnificent combo of IQ and Poeltl were on full display. On one offensive possession, Poeltl set three screens for IQ, including a Gortat at the end, freeing the latter up for a lay-up.

As Es mentioned below, the sum of the parts will need to continue getting stronger if the Raptors plan to continue punching above their weight. Yesterday, the parts really clicked in the third.

Walter’s 3 at the ended of the shot clock demoralized the Bucks as it built a double-digit lead. This was after Myles Turner hit a 3 and Porter had a nice crossover and pull-up jumper on Walter. But Walter was great defensively, as he often is, pestering Kevin Porter Jr. on a possession where the Raptors forced a shot clock violation. Shead pressured Ryan Rollins, and Walter came to dig. Shead’s pestering and the Raptors’ pressure forced Rollins to huck up a shot under duress.

What Shead did to Rollins, he also did to Cam Thomas. After pressuring Thomas in the backcourt and continuing to apply pressure in the half-court, Shead forced the latter to throw a bad pass to Turner way out in the perimeter. The defensive force field pushing the Bucks further and further up the court was visceral. CMB was pressuring Turner right where the fiserv logo was, and this allowed BI to score.

BI stole the ball, drew the shooting foul in transition, and hit both free throws. On the previous offensive possession, BI forced a Bucks timeout. He hit a 3 after Poeltl kept the play alive by snagging an offensive board. The Raptors built a 14-point lead into the 16-point one.

The parts kept contributing to the sum. When KPJ completed an and-one, Shead nullified it with a triple. When Dick got blown by twice by KPJ leading to two easy buckets, BI’s play screamed, ‘I got you.’ He had a dunk and hit a 3. They made six 3s in the third.

And when Dick didn’t get called for a foul nor a goaltending call on a lay-up attempt, and then lost a jump ball, CMB drew a flagrant-one foul from Bobby Portis and and hit a free throw. He then grabbed a big offensive board, much like Poeltl’s earlier, and scored.

After a 32-22 third quarter performance, the Raptors maintained their lead into the final 12 minutes and closed out a convincing win.