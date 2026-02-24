Quick Reaction: Thunder 116, Raptors 107

C+ C. Murray-Boyles 30 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- CMB had a fairly quiet game tonight, he did have some nice passes out of delay actions, and he did not put the ball in harms way. Defensively, OKC’s size really limited him on the glass.

S. Barnes 32 MIN, 15 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 7-17 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 4 BLK, 3 TO, 18 +/- Scottie was excellent defensively, he filled up the stat sheet with 7 stocks and it felt like he was always in the right place to block or contest a rim look. He took some ill-advised contested jumpers as well.

C+ I. Quickley 33 MIN, 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-14 FG, 4-9 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -2 +/- IQ hit plenty timely threes tonight, often flying around the court to settle into one, but his defense was fairly rough tonight, he gave up penetration many times.

B- B. Ingram 35 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 6-14 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -23 +/- Ingram was being pressured immensely by OKC’s defense and this caused him to be uncomfortable for most of the night, and he could not get into that face up middy that he likes. With OKC crowing him he was forced to get the ball out of his hands.

B R. Barrett 34 MIN, 21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-15 FG, 4-6 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- Definitely RJ’s best age since returning from injury, he had a big opening quarter where his jumper looked confident. His finishing looked better as well tonight.

D S. Mamukelashvili 15 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-7 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Just wasn’t Mamu’s night tonight, his usual quick trigger did not lead to much reward and he just could never find his groove on the offensive end.

B J. Shead 23 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Shead had a great game tonight, and he even hit the game tying jumper in the 4th. He kept going to this push shot as a result of OKC’s size in the paint and it worked for him often.

A+ J. Walter 23 MIN, 17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 5-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- Ja’Kobe was absolutely lights up from downtown tonight, and he had a really strong nose for the ball as well. He chased down loose balls, knocked down his catch and shoot triples, moved off the ball well.