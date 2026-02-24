Raptors Injury News: Scottie Barnes Questionable for matchup with Spurs after suffering Right Quad Bruise

The Raptors have announced that two-time All-Star Scottie Barnes has sustained a right quad bruise injury late in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he’s been labelled questionable right away after a quick diagnosis.

Scottie Barnes sustained a right quad contusion late in tonight’s game and will be questionable for tomorrow vs San Antonio. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 25, 2026

The injury came in a furious comeback attempt by Toronto late in the fourth quarter, when Barnes collided knee to knee with Isiah Hartenstein on a drive attempt from Scottie.

Scottie was phenomenal tonight as he put up 15 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, with a ridiculous 3 steals and 4 blocks on the defensive end. A team high of +18 was enough to lead the team, and actually be the only Raptor in positive numbers for the plus-minus category. Oklahoma City outscored Toronto by 27 points in the 16 minutes that Barnes was on the bench.

Raptor were +18 with Scottie Barnes on the court tonight. They were outscored by 27 in 16 minutes with him on the bench.



They were +16 with him on the court in the fourth, did not score a point in the 3 minutes he was on the bench in the fourth quarter. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) February 25, 2026

The injury came on the first night of a back-to-back as Toronto has yet another tough matchup tomorrow against the Western Conference’s second seed, the San Antonio Spurs. It also came on the night that Scottie was back from a one-game absence, as he was unable to suit up for Toronto in their matchup on Sunday in Milwaukee due to personal reasons. If Scottie misses tomorrow’s matchup, it’ll be just the fourth game he’s missed all season long.

