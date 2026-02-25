Quick Reaction: Spurs 110, Raptors 107

A+ J. Poeltl 28 MIN, 15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 5-5 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 18 +/- Jakob had his best game in a while tonight. His screening was great, he was great as a rim protector and he was great in the short midrange and paint areas. He was just moving very well, he held his own on a few perimeter defense possessions as well, the offense really churned with him out there.

C- S. Barnes 31 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 7-13 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, -3 +/- Barnes opened the game pretty hot as a scorer, with 9 points in the opening period. He was hitting some tough midrange jumpers over defenders comfortably. He only scored 2 points in the second half, and he was nonexistent in the clutch when Toronto needed it most.

C+ I. Quickley 37 MIN, 20 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 3-5 3FG, 5-7 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Quickley really benefited from having Jakob screen for him, it allowed him to get downhill and get to the floater a ton. He played through plenty of contact as well. Defensively he was as poor as could be, he could not keep any Spurs guard in front of him.

C B. Ingram 37 MIN, 20 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 9-22 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 1 +/- It was another volume shooting night for Ingram and once again an inefficient night. His off-ball defense was not good and he failed to make simple rotations which led to threes more often than not.

D+ R. Barrett 33 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-14 FG, 1-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -5 +/- RJ was really poor on defense tonight, he seemed out of sorts a bunch and his on-ball defense was weak as well. He took too many jumpers tonight when it was clear that his shot was not there.

B+ J. Shead 19 MIN, 12 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 2-3 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Shead had a huge third quarter, where he scored 10 points and spearheaded a Raptors run that got them a huge lead. He hit two huge triples to contribute to this run.

B- J. Walter 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Ja’Kobe brought great energy off the bench defensively tonight, but he could not get his open looks to fall. He was really active on defense, and playing the best backcourt defense for Toronto tonight.

A C. Murray-Boyles 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/- CMB was limited to only 15 minutes due to injury, but he was very impactful during his minutes tonight. He did a great job defending Wemby, he was very physical with him, and he made sure to push him out of the paint and suffocate him.