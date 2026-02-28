Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, February 28th

The Toronto Raptors are slated to take on the Washington Wizards on the road tonight and this should give them a chance to get themselves situated after back-to-back losses to the Thunder and Spurs. Washington is one of the worst teams in the NBA, because they are in the midst of a rebuild, and with their season winding down, they have also shifted into tank mode, to ensure they get as good of a pick as possible. This should be an easy game for Toronto, and a much-needed chance to iron out some issues.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 34-25 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.5 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 111.7 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (13th)

There should be no offensive issues for Toronto tonight, Washington has one of the worst defenses in the NBA, and they do not have Alexandre Sarr either. Scottie Barnes should be able to march his way to the paint at will, and RJ Barrett should have an easier time finishing at the rim. With the injuries Washington has to their front court, there is no excuse for Toronto to not have a quality offensive game.

Brandon Ingram should also have a good showing offensively, as Washington does not have a wing defender available that can check him. The NBA can be a complex sport and some matchups require deep breakdowns, but tonight should be a simple and straightforward result. Washington just does not have the talent available tonight in order to make this a game, and if they somehow do keep it close, then that means things have gone horribly wrong for Toronto.

Wizards Outlook

Record: 16-42 | 13th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 109.0 (29th) | Defensive Rating: 119.8 (28th) | Net Rating: -10.8 (30th)

With Sarr sidelined, Washington will be without their best defender and without their best player overall. Kyshawn George is questionable with a knee injury, and without him they are missing one of their leading scorers on the team and someone who provides a lot of shooting and on-ball creation for them. With these top two players out it makes Washington significantly worse.

Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson have had good seasons thus far, and Johnson has shown that he can be a secondary creator, but to ask them to take on primary roles at this stage is too much, especially against Toronto’s defense. All they have left are very young players, or end of bench players, so odds are, they will not be able to hang with Toronto tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Washington Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington

SG:Tre Johnson

SF:Jamir Watkins

PF: Bilal Coulibaly

C: Anthony Gill

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumbful) – Doubtful

Washington Wizards

Alexandre Sarr (Hamstring) – Out

Kyshawn George (Knee) – Questionable

Anthony Davis (Hand) – Out

Trae Young (Quad/Knee) – Out

Will Riley (Ankle) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -13.5 (–115) -850 O 226.5 (-115) Washington Wizards +13.5 (-105) +575 U 226.5 (-105)

Odds as of Feb.28, 12:00 a.m. ET

PRESENTED BY VIVID SEATS

Take $20 off your first Vivid Seats order of $200+ using promo code RAPSREPUBLIC (new customers only, $200 USD minimum before taxes & fees)