Raptors 905 forward Reese signs two-way contract with Wizards

The Washington Wizards announced Saturday that they have signed forward Julian Reese to a two-way contract. This marks the first Raptors 905 call-up of the season.

Congrats to Julian Reese on signing a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards 👏 pic.twitter.com/bpabG81ejd — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) February 28, 2026

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Reese has appeared in 38 games (two starts) through the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season for Raptors 905, averaging 7.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 17.2 minutes while shooting 62.8 per cent (113-180) from the field.

Reese led the Raptors 905 in average field goal percentage (62.8) and offensive rebounds (2.7) and ranked second in total rebounds.

The younger brother of WNBA star Angel Reese has scored in double figures 11 times, grabbed 10 or more rebounds nine times, and has recorded five double-doubles. Season highs include 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds against the Motor City Cruise on Feb. 8 and a career-best 24 points and 13 rebounds against the Cleveland Charge on Feb. 12.

My baby brother🥺Ugh I’m so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy & you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go Juju! 🥳🙏🏽 @Reese10Julian https://t.co/6b6OloTHeo — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 28, 2026

He first joined the Raptors organization in training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract after going undrafted, but was immediately waived and made his way to the 905.

Reese now joins a Wizards team filled with young players, filling out their third and final two-way slot next to Sharife Cooper and Leaky Black.

A native of Baltimore, MD, Reese averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 134 career games (102 starts) across four seasons at the University of Maryland (2021-25). He ranks second on the Terrapins’ all-time rebounds list (1,015) and joined Len Elmore as the only players in program history to total at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their careers.