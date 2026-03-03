Brandon Ingram nominated for NBA Player of the Month for February

Toronto Raptors star forward Brandon Ingram was nominated for the NBA Player of the Month for February, an honor that would have recognized his contributions to Toronto’s success. Ultimately he lost out on the award to Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, but for his name to be in the running for this honor is still something to think positively about.

Other nominees…



West: Donovan Clingan (POR), Luka Dončić (LAL), Kevin Durant (HOU), Anthony Edwards (MIN), Nikola Jokić (DEN) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC)



East: Jarrett Allen (CLE), Desmond Bane (ORL), Jaylen Brown (BOS), Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK), Brandon Ingram… https://t.co/jrDrHYR8R2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 3, 2026

In the month of February, Ingram posted averages of 21.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, and 4.3 assists per game, while hooting 47.4 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. Toronto leans on Ingram’s scoring ability heavily and more often than not he delivers. He has been a mid-range maestro this season shooting 48 percent on mid-range shots. His ability to get to his spots, and fire jumpers over defenders time after time has led Toronto to plenty of wins this season.

