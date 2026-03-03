CEBL locked in with CBC Sports for the next five seasons

“Back to where it started,” read the CEBL’s caption when announcing their five-year broadcast partnership with CBC Sports today.

CBC Sports was the league’s initial broadcast partner. When the CEBL became the first pro sports league in Canada to resume play during covid, CBC broadcasted those games inside CEBL’s bubble. The league adapted during a chaotic start, switched their broadcast partership to TSN from 2023-25, but have now returned to CBC Sports for the next five seasons.

The league will commence on May 9th. CBC is a fitting platform as the network has been covering the Canadian basketball scene, profiling rising stars such as Isaiah Hamilton and how youth basketball has become ‘the new golf,’ even in Canada.



This announcement also comes days before CBC Sports will broadcast U Sports Final 8, which will feature some players who have already showcased their skills in the CEBL. Most notably, last season’s CEBL Developmental Player of the Year finalist Aaron Rhooms, who is currently starring for TMU, was drafted by the Edmonton Stingers.

The CEBL continues to maintain their reputation as a premier destination for pros looking to keep their swords sharp during the summers. Former NBA player and last season’s MVP Mitch Creek has played in the league for two seasons, and showered nothing but praise for 2025 Coach of the Year Kyle Julius and his Vancouver Bandits. Overseas pro Khalil Ahmad is a two-time CEBL champ with the Niagara River Lions. Canadian Player of the Year Tyrese Samuel will be returning to the Bandits this season, and announced his signing with the Raptors 905 today. 905’s Quincy Guerrier will be returning to the Montreal Alliance after the G League season.

“We feel we are the number one player development destination in the summer,” said Julius confidently about the Bandits. But this also applies to the league as a whole. NBA Summer League no longer has a monopoly on pro summer league basketball as the CEBL has a 24-game regular season, which will conclude with a best-of-three series Finals.

Catch Canadian summer league on CBC starting May 9th.