Gameday: Raptors vs. Knicks, March 3

The Toronto Raptors (35-25, fifth in Eastern Conference) will play host to the New York Knicks (39-22, third in Eastern Conference) Tuesday evening at Scotiabank Arena.

March kicks off for the Raptors at home, where Toronto hasn’t been great. Their 16-15 record on home soil sits last among teams currently in a playoff spot, while they are currently riding a three-game home losing skid.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Dinos Tuesday night either, as they’ll welcome the Knicks, who have had their number.

This season, the Knicks are 3-0 against the Raptors, with none of the games finishing particularly close. New York has a total margin of victory of 65 points across the three previous matchups, with its most recent win over Toronto the largest margin of victory since 2024. In that one, it was Mikal Bridges leading the way for New York, finishing with 30 points, four assists, and two stocks while nailing four 3-pointers.

The Knicks’ winning streak extends past this season, as New York has won the last 11 games against the Raptors. The Raptors’ last victory against the Knicks was on Jan.22, 2023, 1,136 days ago.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 35-25 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.9 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 112.0 (7th) | Net Rating: +1.9 (12th)

Something Toronto found success with in the last matchup was forward Scottie Barnes matching up with Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

The 24-year-old Barnes helped hold the three-time all-star to just 13 points and four assists, while forcing him to make a team-high four turnovers and shoot 5-for-13 from the field (38.5 per cent). Barnes’ length, acumen, and patience made life difficult for Brunson, as it has for many players this season.

Toronto comes into this one after snapping a two-game losing streak with a win against the Washington Wizards, where guard Immanuel Quickley continued his hot streak.

Over his last four games, the 26-year-old is averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0 per cent from the field and 43.8 per cent from three on eight attempts per game.

Knicks Outlook

Record: 39-22 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 118.3 (3rd) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (8th) | Net Rating: +6.1 (5th)

The Knicks come north of the border buzzing, as the team has won four of their last five games while only suffering four losses in its last 18 contests.

Impact players for New York are former Raptor OG Anunoby and big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who both had big games last time these teams matched up.

The 28-year-old Anunoby had a season-high six steals to go along with 26 points, five assists, and two blocks last time out against his former team. On the year, the forward is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals.

While only finishing with eight points in the last meeting, Towns had a monstrous 22-rebound performance, including snagging 14 boards in the second quarter alone. This season, the 30-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Mikal Bridges

SF: Josh Hart

PF: OG Anunoby

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G League) – Out

New York Knicks

Miles McBride (Core) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +1.5 (–106) +110 O 224.5 (-108) New York Knicks -1.5 (-114) -130 U 224.5 (-112)

Odds as of Mar.3, 12:00 a.m. ET