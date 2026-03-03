Toronto Raptors star forward Scottie Barnes was nominated for the defensive player of the month award for the month of February. The NBA announced today that Barnes was amongst the players who were in consideration for the award, but ultimately lost out to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. This would have been Barnes’ second time winning this award, as he won it earlier this season.

Other nominees…



West: Stephon Castle (SAS), Kris Dunn (LAC), Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace (OKC), and Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU)



East: Bam Adebayo (MIA), OG Anunoby (NYK), Scottie Barnes (TOR), Dyson Daniels (ATL) and Ausar Thompson (DET) https://t.co/bjP98GGvXG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 3, 2026

Although Barnes did not win it this time, his defensive impact still deserves recognition. Barnes’ versatility and excellence on the defensive end is what drives Toronto on that end of the floor, and what has driven a lot of their success this year. He is an elite communicator, who covers for his teammates while also keeping his own matchup in check. Barnes’ long arms and burly frame aid him in his pursuit to make attacking the rim against him an arduous feat. When he is tasked with sliding his feet on the perimeter, he does it in an aggressive manner, frantically pressuring the ball handler while also being careful not to foul.

Toronto is ranked 7th in defense, due in large part to the dominance that Barnes shows on tha tend of the floor.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com