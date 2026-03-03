Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings: Murray-Boyles hurt again, Reese called-up

Welcome to the Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings, a recurring piece that will recap and rank every Toronto Raptors prospect weekly. A "prospect" will be defined as any rookie, player on a two-way contract, player who has been on assignment, or anyone currently on the Raptors 905.

Welcome to the Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings, a recurring piece that will recap and rank every Toronto Raptors prospect weekly. A “prospect” will be defined as any rookie, player on a two-way contract, player who has been on assignment, or anyone currently on the Raptors 905.

For both the Toronto Raptors and the Raptors 905, last week featured a lot of losses.

The junior Dinos have lost three of their last four games, including most recently getting blown out by the Greensboro Swarm at home to begin March, while the big club suffered losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors were able to snap that two-game losing streak with a bounce-back win against the Washington Wizards, however, which also happens to be the new home of Julian Reese.

The Wizards signed the rookie forward to a two-way contract, marking the first call-up of the season for the 905. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Reese appeared in 38 games (two starts) through the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season for the Mississauga squad, averaging 7.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 17.2 minutes while shooting 62.8 per cent from the field.

Reese led the team in field goal percentage (62.8) and offensive rebounds (2.7) while also ranking second in total rebounds. We say farewell and best of luck to Reese.

Congrats to Julian Reese on signing a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards 👏 pic.twitter.com/bpabG81ejd — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) February 28, 2026

Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s rankings.

() = last week’s ranking

1. Collin Murray-Boyles (1)

Unfortunately, the champion of the power rankings this season continues to battle through a thumb injury that has held the ninth overall pick out at times this season.

Murray-Boyles was ruled out after 15:20 of play against the Spurs last week after re-aggravating the injury, and is now set to miss his second straight game.

When he’s been on the floor, however, he’s fit like a glove with the Raptors.

2. Jamison Battle (2)

The only other player on this list to log NBA minutes last week was Battle, who checks in at No.2.

After getting the post-game chain after putting up 22 points, eight assists, and three rebounds in his G League debut this season, the second-year sharpshooter returned to the big club last week.

Battle averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 total minutes with Toronto while logging his second-highest minutes in a single game this season (17) in the team’s win against the Wizards.

3. Alijah Martin (4)

Moving up into the three spot is Alijah Martin, who continues to impress.

Instead of bragging about him in this piece, check out Ian Finlayson’s piece on him here.

4. A.J. Lawson (3)

Brampton, Ont., native A.J. Lawson continues to put up big offensive numbers with the 905 and make some noise.

The Canadian wing averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists last week while continuing to embody what the 905’s identity is in terms of pace, point of attack defence, and 3-point shooting.

The most impressive thing this season has been the development of his on-ball defence, truly buying into head coach Drew Jones’ system.

5. Jonathan Mogbo (5)

While the offence is still a work in progress, Mogbo continues to make his defensive presence felt at the G League level this season.

Just last week, the sophomore forward registered six blocks and four steals for 3.3 stocks per game, while averaging 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on the season as a whole.

6. AJ Hoggard (10)

The biggest riser of the week is rookie guard Hoggard, who has continued to impress when given the opportunity.

“[He] has a case to be higher on this list moving forward” was the quote used in last week’s rankings, and the 25-year-old did just that after posting a career-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists against the Swarm.

CAREER-HIGH GAME FOR AJ HOGGARD 👏 pic.twitter.com/W34ZLZ3KkF — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) February 28, 2026

7. Jarkel Joiner (9)

The 26-year-old Joiner has started in the absence of two-way point guard Chucky Hebpurn, and continued to do so last week. In three games, the first-year 905er put up 13.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals, including a 21-point outburst against the Swarm.

8. Olivier Sarr (6)

After missing a couple of games with left knee soreness before the All-Star break, the French centre has continued to look fresh since play resumed.

On the week, Sarr averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks.

9. Tyreke Key (7)

It’s been an up-and-down year for Key. After averaging 4.5 points and 1.0 assists while shooting 25.0 per cent in the final two games before the break, he responded by putting up 17.5 points on 62.5 per cent shooting for last week’s update.

This week Key drops down once again, however, after the 27-year-old averaged 11.0 points on 40.7 per cent shooting to go along with 2.0 rebounds and assists while being inconsistent game-to-game.

10. Tyson Degenhart (11)

The 23-year-old moved into a sixth man role in the pair of games against Greensboro to end the week, and while it wasn’t perfect, it was encouraging.

On the week, Degenhart averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, and while the efficiency took a bit of a dip with the increased role, the rookie forward has been an efficient player since his days at Boise State and should rebound in terms of seeing the ball go through the hoop.

11. Caleb Stone-Carrawell (NR)

The 25-year-old got game action last week after being added in place of David Roddy, but checks in last in his first appearance on the power rankings.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward is averaging 1.9 points and 0.7 rebounds in limited minutes at the end of the rotation for the 905 so far.

NR – Chucky Hepburn, Quincy Guerrier, David Roddy, Patrick McCaw, Tylor Perry

Hepburn certainly would have been near the top of these power rankings all year, but he is currently on the shelf recovering from a meniscus tear in his right knee. According to the initial timetable, he should have been recently re-evaluated.

Guerrier has now missed 12 straight games with a right ankle sprain and remains on the sidelines. In his last game on Jan. 26 against the Osceola Magic, the Montreal native put up 24 points, 12 rebounds, and one steal.

Patrick McCaw hasn’t played post-break due to personal reasons, while David Roddy has also been absent as he was named to the USA’s World Cup qualifying team.

Tylor Perry was also dealing with right shoulder soreness this week.