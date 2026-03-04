Raptors 905 forward David Roddy signs two-way contract with Denver Nuggets

The Raptors 905 have lost yet another player to an NBA call-up.

ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Wednesday afternoon that the Denver Nuggets have signed Raptors 905 forward David Roddy to a two-way contract. This is the third player from the Raptors 905 to be called up over the past week, alongside Julian Reese (Washington Wizards) and Olivier Sarr (Cleveland Cavaliers).

The Denver Nuggets are signing 2022 first-round pick David Roddy to a two-way NBA deal out of the Raptors 905 in the G League, sources tell ESPN. Additional wing depth for the Nuggets for the regular season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2026

In 34 games for the 905, the 6-foot-5 wing has posted averages of 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.2% from three. Roddy — fresh off his international assignment with Team USA — returned to the 905 for their game today against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, leading the team with 27 points and 6 assists.

The former Colorado State Ram now returns to the centennial state as a member of the Denver Nuggets, his sixth NBA team since being drafted 23rd overall in the 2022 draft. Over three seasons Roddy has played 168 games for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets, averaging 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 16.9 minutes per game.

Roddy was a critical piece for the 905, providing stability amongst a whirlwind of injuries and two-way players often joining the big club for stretches throughout the season. With less than a month until the G-League playoffs, the 905 and head coach Drew Jones are tasked with the difficult assignment of reformulating on the fly, trying to right the ship for a strong finish.

With three players being nabbed from the team over the past week, it speaks to the 905’s development program. That’s a great recruiting pitch for prospective players when the season is over, but right now? It presents a real challenge and explains why the team traded a first round pick for Tyrese Samuel yesterday.

The club has just nine games remaining in the regular season, and currently sit at the five seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ll be looking to get back in the win column without Roddy on Friday night, in a rematch with the Vipers set for 7:30pm at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.