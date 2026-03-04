Raptors 905 slide continues as they drop thriller to Rio Grand Valley

The Raptors 905 were having a storybook season before they started a six-game road trip in early February. Ever since, it’s been tough sledding, as they’ve struggled to matchup physically and been dominated in the paint and on the glass.

Over the last eight games coming into Wednesday’s contest against the Rio Grand Valley Vipers, the 905’s 124.9 defensive rating is the worst in the G League. Yet they’re still holding onto the best D-rating across all competition – Tip-Off Tournament and regular season – at 106.9. It’s been a staggering about-face, and it seems that a mix of weakened rim protection and a looser handle at the point of attack is at the root of the issue.

Taking a surface-level look, those issues could stand to get worse as their entire centre rotation has been pilfered by NBA teams in need of two-way bigs. Julian Reese signed a two-way contract with his hometown Washington Wizards on Saturday and Olivier Sarr inked a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

They nearly overcame a poor start and their size deficit with a spirited second-half comeback, but the 905 ultimately dropped a 123-121 thriller to the sound of a screaming school-day crowd of 5,041 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

David Roddy appeared to be the most confident and in control of any 905er on the floor in his first game back from international assignment with Team USA for the February FIBA qualifying window. He anticipated a dive off a rip screen, making a leaping front and intercepted the lob pass. Drove a closeout and lobbed Jonathan Mogbo Popped off a zoom action and canned a step-back 3. Rammed downhill and finished. He had a game-high 20 at half on 6-of-9 shooting and 4-of-6 from three, plus a pair of assists and stocks (steals+blocks).

Roddy finished with 27 points on 12 shots and six dimes. Tyreke Key also had a hyper-efficient 23 on 12 shots. AJ Lawson had 18 on 7-of-11 shooting and 4-of-8 from 3. But Alijah Martin had an uncharacteristic off game, scoring only seven on 3-of-14 shooting and struggling to keep his man in check on defence.

Daishen Nix was a problem for the 905. The Vipers’ lead guard is built like a truck – listed at six-foot-four, 238 pounds – and used his imposing frame to bulldoze to the rim at will, netting a team-high nine points in the first, all on drives to the rim. Regardless of who took the assignment, Alijah Martin, AJ Lawson, Nix was giving them the work. Alternatively, Lawson led the 905 with nine points on a trio of assisted triples, the first off a nice drive and spray-out pass from Jarkel Joiner.

Nix had 27 points on 10-of-17 from two – he missed all seven of his 3s.

The Vipers were striking true to their name, with tremendously active hands and physical play in the gaps. Quincy Guerrier was immediately picked after receiving a post-entry pass. Roddy attempted to find a rolling Tyrese Samuel over the top and the pass was batted for points the other way. The 905 defence was far too porous in contrast between getting bullied at the point-of-attack by Nix and Tyson Degenhart giving up a cut straight down the lane and a blowby.

The 905 were only able to hang in by pouncing on every transition opportunity they got – making hail mary hit-ahead passes and flying ahead at full speed – and by creating extra ones. AJ Hoggard ran the length of the floor off a made Viper 3 and beat the defence to the rim for a layup.

In the third quarter, the 905 cranked it up a notch. The Vipers were still steadily marching to the rim at first, but the Mississauga boys started to find other means of deterrence. Mogbo soft doubled and tipped the ball away for free throws going the other way. Joiner took a charge. Then he rejected the ball screen off an elbow set and swooped to the rim. Mogbo’s ever active mitts got on another ball – his third steal of the game – and Martin hammered it down on the ensuing break. Tyreke Key cut the Vipers’ lead to single digits with a corner 3.

It was a 19-5 run for the home side as they battened down the hatches on defence, finally finding the right assignments and balance of help. Tyreke Key was the recipient of two touchdown passes and turned them into paydirt. Jonathan Mogbo started attacking the rim more intentionally. Lawson canned a spot-up 3 in transition to tie the game and the school-day crowd broke the sound barrier. The 905 won the quarter 36-17 and were up four going into the final frame.

They struggled to hang on as the energy sucked out of the ball, out of the 905s legs, and standstill, rote, offence was unable to wrestle it’s way to results. A deep, late-clock grenade 3 from Martin and free throws were the only source scoring. The Vipers’ runouts bit going the other way.

Hoggard gave the 905 a jolt. He banged a 3 from the top of the floor, swiped down the knocked the ball away from the Vipers in the paint and later rejected a screen and touched the paint before hitting Key in the corner for another triple, it was an electric stretch from the backup guard that put the 905 back ahead by two possessions. He made a measured drive downhill and floated in a soft turnaround tear drop to give the 905 the lead once again, 117-116 with 2:27 remaining.

Lawson isolated out of the corner and threaded his way to the rim for a tough layup. The Vipers sandwiched a pair of shooting fouls around it to take a one-point lead. Martin and Hoggard manipulated the defence with their dribble and took advantage. But Tristan Newton hit a tough turnaround and Lawson was called for a charge. More free throws and the 905 were down two. After a wild onslaught of turnovers each way, Roddy and Martin each had a shot to win the game from deep. One went long, one short. The 905’s woes continue.