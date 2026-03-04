Raptors film room: Why can’t they beat good teams?

The Raptors are 4-16 versus the top 10 teams in the NBA this season. Why can’t they beat them?

I break down why here:

Similar to games of the past, Coach Darko made what is often an unpopular decision: he tried to steal some fourth quarter minutes without either of Ingram or Barnes on the floor.

Enter: Barrett, who was carrying the Raptors scoring in that stretch. It was a desperately needed burst from the Raptors scoring guard and one that was built off of a significant amount of guile. Inchworm slithers down the lane for layups around masses of bodies, a couple jumpers, just a guy trying to manufacture buckets. Stuck 2 (93-95) and rapidly approaching clutch time.

To this point, it was all about the starters. 5:26 left in the game and the bench had provided 8 points on 13 shots. Ingram & Barnes both entered the game. Winning time, or losing time – as it were.

If the Raptors were going to win, they’d need to be juggernauts on defense (which they often are) considering their 25th ranked clutch time offense. Things didn’t start well. 2 minutes dripped off the clock and while the Knicks didn’t score the leather off the ball (5 points, 2 shots made) they had no baskets from the Raptors to contend with. Even worse, the very next possession the Knicks used knocked nearly a minute off the clock as the Raptors allowed 2 offensive rebounds and a made shot to Towns. It took the Raptors over 3 minutes to score their first bucket of clutch time and by then the Knicks had already run away with the damn thing. The Raptors are the slowest clutch team in the NBA, slowing the game to a crawl with little reward.

There was over a minute left when the Raptors’ fans started filtering hastily out of the arena. Lower bowl was nearly empty by the time the final whistle blew. Coach Darko, the team, the coaching staff hopefully learned something from this game. Fans, however, continue to learn that this offense sputters and dies when things get tough late. Even the lineups that crush early, falter late. They scored 2 points.