Gameday: Raptors @ Timberwolves, March 5th

The Toronto Raptors are headed on the road to Minnesota to face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report and he is currently questionable with a thumb injury. Not having Ingram and his scoring ability would be a massive loss against one of the better teams in the NBA. In their last matchup, Toronto had control of the game for most of the night and ultimately gave up their lead in a dramatic last-minute downfall, so Toronto will be looking to avenge that loss.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 35-26 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.7 (12th)

Minnesota’s defense is anchored by one of the best rim protectors in the NBA in Rudy Gobert, and for a team that is not good at shooting as a whole, his presence will make things feel even tighter than they already do. A constant theme for Toronto this season has been that they come up short against the top teams in the league, and it is usually their offense that holds them back. Minnesota has the defensive personnel to make Toronto struggle on offense like we have seen previously this season.

Against Minnesota, Toronto has to keep Edwards in check by sending multiple defenders at him. Edwards is a remarkable shooter and scorer, but his passing remains one of the weaker parts of his game. Edwards is averaging 29.7 points per game this season but only averages 3.7 assists. Toronto has to pressure him on the ball, make him uncomfortable and trust that their back line rotations will hold up. If Edwards has an explosive scoring night, then Toronto’s chances of winning dwindle immensely.

If Ingram winds up being sidelined with his thumb injury, then it will be Scottie Barnes who will need to try and fill that gap in Toronto’s scoring. He has shown that he can attack bigs in drop with his soft mid-range shots, or he can use that space to build up a head of steam and finish at the cup.

Timberwolves Outlook

Record: 39-23 | 4th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.5 (9th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (9th) | Net Rating: +4.3 (9th)

Minnesota can lean on their defense in this game, led by Gobert who is averaging 1.6 blocks per game this season. Jaden McDaniels is also a premier wing defender and even if Ingram were to play, this would be a tough matchup for him given that McDaniels has the length to really bother him on the ball.

Toronto does not have the individual perimeter defenders to contain Edwards one on one, so whenever Edwards has a chance to go at a defender in isolation, the odds will be in his favor. Minnesota has shooting all over the court, so if Edwards can make the passing reads that will be there, then Toronto will be in for a long night.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG: Donte DiVencenzo

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF:Jaden McDaniels

PF: Julius Randle

C: Rudy Gobert

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram (Thumb) – Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +5.5 (–115) +195 O 226.5 (-115) Minnesota Timberwolves -5.5 (-105) -238 U 226.5 (-105)

Odds as of Mar.5th, 12:00 a.m. ET

