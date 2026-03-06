Raptors 905 claim Markelle Fultz

The 905 gives the former first overall pick another chance.

The Raptors 905 have claimed former first overall pick Markelle Fultz in the midst of losing a ton of their players recently to big league call-ups.

The 905 have recently lost David Roddy to the Denver Nuggets, as he earned himself a two-way contract thanks to his good play in the G League.

Prior to that, it was Alex Sarr’s big brother, Olivier Sarr, who also earned himself a two-way contract, this time with an Eastern Conference playoff foe, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The one that started it all was the Washington Wizards signing Julian Reese (brother of WNBA star Angel Reese) to a two-way contract.

905 did, however, acquire Tyrese Samuel, the reigning CEBL Player of the Year, a few days ago, as they lost out on a ton of size with these NBA call-ups. It goes to show you how good the 905 have been at developing their talent this season.

For the former first overall pick, Markelle Fultz, it will be a shot at redemption after failing to pan out in Philadelphia with the 76ers during the peak of their “trust the process” movement. He only lasted two seasons with the 76ers and was later shipped to Orlando in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Fultz actually enjoyed his most productive seasons with the Magic, averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game over 26.2 minutes per game across 201 appearances in 5 seasons. His downfall with the team happened in the 2023/24 season, with the arrival of Anthony Black.

He most recently played for the Sacramento Kings in the 2024/25 season, featuring in 21 games and only averaging 8.8 minutes in those outings.

