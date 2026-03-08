Gameday: Mavericks vs. Raptors, March 8

The reeling Toronto Raptors return to Scotiabank Arena to host Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

The Raptors have been slumping as of late, especially at home. The Dinos have lost four of their last five games, while also riding a four-game home losing skid. In fact, their 16-16 home record is the worst among teams currently with a top-eight seed.

They’ll welcome a Mavericks team slumping much worse, however, as the team is in the midst of a six-game losing streak while also having dropped 16 of their last 18. Dallas also owns one of the worst away records in the association at 7-22.

This game could also potentially mark the first time that first overall pick Cooper Flagg plays north of the border, as he’s questionable after recently returning from a foot sprain that held him out for a chunk of games.

It will be the second and final matchup this season between the teams, with the Mavericks winning the last meeting 139-129 nearly five months ago. Flagg scored 22 points to lead Dallas in that game, as on the season, he’s averaging a team-leading 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 35-27 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.5 (12th)

Despite losing in the last matchup, forward Scottie Barnes was magnificent. The two-time all-star posted a double-double to the tune of an efficient 33 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, leading the team in all three categories.

They may be without Barnes’ partner in crime in this one, however, as Brandon Ingram enters Sunday’s contest questionable with an illness. The 28-year-old was also questionable for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left thumb sprain, but ultimately did play, and put up 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal on 5-of-16 shooting.

For the season, Ingram is averaging a team-best 21.9 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.3 per cent from beyond the arc.

Mavericks Outlook

Record: 21-42 | 12th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 109.7 (26th) | Defensive Rating: 113.9 (15th) | Net Rating: -4.2 (22nd)

On the Mavericks’ side, if rookie phenom Flagg can’t go with that foot injury, they’ll be in rough shape, as Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot) have long been ruled out.

The Mavericks will feature multiple Canadians in their place, however, in rookie guard Ryan Nembhard and veteran big man Dwight Powell.

The latter has been starting of late and is averaging 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game on the season. The younger brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, Ryan, has also found his stride with Dallas in year one, putting up 6.6 points and 4.7 assists while hitting at a 37.9 per cent clip from deep.

Guard Brandon Williams is also someone who has stepped up, averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0 per cent over the last 10 games.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Dallas Mavericks

PG: Cooper Flagg

SG: Max Christie

SF: Khris Middleton

PF: P.J. Washington

C: Dwight Powell

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram (Illness) – Questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G League) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (G League) – Out

A.J. Lawson (G League) – Out

Alijah Martin (G League) – Out

Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg (Foot) – Questionable

Daniel Gafford (Ankle) – Questionable

Kyrie Irving (Knee) – Out

Dereck Lively II (Foot) – Out

Marvin Bagley III (Neck) – Out

Tyler Smith (G League) – Out

John Poulakidas (G League) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -10 (–110) -420 O 228.5 (-110) Dallas Mavericks +10 (-110) +330 U 228.5 (-110)

Odds as of Mar.8, 12:00 a.m. ET