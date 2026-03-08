Quick Reaction: Mavericks 92, Raptors 122



B- B. Ingram

31 MIN, 11 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 4-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 5 +/-

Was really looking to pass in his first shift. Opened the game with a drive, kickout, and putback dunk after his teammate missed. Then made a great read to Barnes in the corner after his defender tagged Poeltl in the pick and roll. He was also vital on the defensive glass, winning a number of jumping contests in crowds. The scoring never came around, but he didn't force it. A fine game, if subpar for him.



A S. Barnes

34 MIN, 17 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 6-12 FG, 2-4 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 25 +/-

Immaculate. Right from the jump, he hit a triple then picked Flagg clean in the open court for a dunk. Defensively, he was his usual monster self. When he got the ball in the middle of the zone, he was fantastic with his jumper and his passing, but Toronto couldn’t always get him the rock. Defensively, he was terrific on Flagg, but it felt like his teammates overhelped, which opened up the glass for putbacks.



B+ J. Poeltl

30 MIN, 16 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 16 +/-

Not his best game, but he still helped quite a bit on both ends. He maybe was overpassing on offence early as he tried to keep the ball whirring when he hit the paint rather than simply going up with it. And it felt like he overhelped chasing contests, and he didn’t have nearly enough teammates trying to help him on the glass. They weren’t major issues, but they did let Dallas hang around. In the third he was sharper, being more conscientious with his contests and just going up with it offensively. And obviously when he did shoot, he converted like a machine. He had quick hands contesting on the ground from behind multiple times.



A+ R. Barrett

33 MIN, 31 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 13-19 FG, 3-7 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 16 +/-

Obviously the scoring total and efficiency were nice, but it was the versatility that was most valuable. He was able to pick his spots on the offensive end, which meant transition dimes and second-side drives. Found a clean finish as a cutter and also off a Poeltl Gortat screen. Did strong work in the dunker spot. In the third he might have shattered Gafford’s rib cage with an and-1 drive into and through the larger man’s body. His defence was also quite solid, as he fit into the scheme much smoother than he has since his injury. Maybe his best game of the season, at least that I can remember.



B+ I. Quickley

31 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 4-14 FG, 2-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/-

Very active on defence, switching and challenging well, even breaking up a sure thing in transition as a corner back and saving the ball as it fell out of bounds. Offensively, he opted for a four-foot fadeaway in transition rather than attempting a layup, which, well, not sure what to say other than that it got annihilated by Cooper Flagg out of bounds. Later, hit an end-of-quarter triple. His second half was improved on the offensive end, as he was rapid with his drives and passed on the move out of the paint quite well, leading to good looks for teammates.



B+ J. Walter

25 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 4-11 FG, 0-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 24 +/-

A good game overall but with some high highs and unlike-him mistakes. Poor screen navigation, which led to a Flagg back cut on his first real possession and another layup in his first shift in the third quarter. He’s been quietly struggling on the defensive end recently. Offensively his jumper was off, but he found other ways to contribute. He had a smooth cut on a Dick stutter rip drive, which created a layup after Dick picked up his dribble. Did some lurking around the baseline and cut well for layups or extra-pass assists. Some smooth continuation passes, too.



B- J. Shead

13 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/-

Quiet, but he minimized mistakes with zero turnovers. And with the starters scoring well, the offence didn’t ask much of him. Found Barrett in the dunker spot for a dunk immediately upon entering the game. Defensively he got burned for being overly aggressive as a helper. In the third quarter, he had a fantastic attack on a Klay Thompson dribble in transition, forcing a turnover.



B+ G. Dick

13 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 4-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 16 +/-

Welcome back to the lineup! He looked springy and athletic. Ran off Ingram in transition and finished a same-side up and under. Later grabbed a loose ball and scored another in the open court. Was clearly pushing though, trying to win back his rotation spot, as he picked up three (!) first-quarter fouls. Some were cheepies. Meanwhile, and this is perhaps and unfortunately the most important point, the 3-point stroke remained off.



B+ S. Mamukelashvili

17 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 5-9 FG, 2-6 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/-

Defensively he was a little bit lost here and there, as he was part of a miscommunication in the pick and roll and got beat up on Toronto’s defensive glass. He passed the ball well. He scored well and efficiently, but the rebounding was an issue. Still, you can’t turn your nose up at the scoring punch as a shooter, driver, and roller.



Inc G. Temple

04 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-

Garbage Time



Inc J. Battle

04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-

Garbage Time