U Sports bigs could incentive more to stay in Canada



There’s a reason why Bishop’s Gaiters big man Charles Robert was drafted by the eventual 2025 CEBL champions, Niagara River Lions, in last year’s draft.

In last night’s U Sports championship game, Robert scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter after being limited to seven through the first three quarters by the Carleton Ravens, the eventual champions.

Robert, who has helped turn the small Lennoxville school into a Canadian university basketball powerhouse, was desperate to complete a storybook ending. He made a left-handed hook shot in the paint and had a great take to help the Gaiters inch within three points. Though not known as a 3-point threat, he hit one but couldn’t make the desperation 3 right before the final buzzer.



In the first quarter of the semi-final game before the Finals, Robert went at First Team All-Canadian and Victoria Vike Ethan Boag, and remained undeterred against 6-foot-11 Sergio Pereira. Robert displayed point forward skills, too, by taking Shadynn Smid off the dribble and scoring a bucket on him.

As I watched Robert showcase his skills in Calgary, I couldn’t help but wonder how far a U Sports star big man like Robert (and Boag) will go.

Thomas Kennedy, recipient of CEBL’s Developmental Player of the Year award and who has been a Canadian national team member, has become the gold standard. He’s currently playing in Slovenia for a team competing in EuroCup, which is considered second-tier below Euroleague. That’s a very respectable place to be for any pro player.



But just because Kennedy did it doesn’t mean others will follow suit.

Instead, two factors – the maturation of the CEBL (now coming up on its eight year) and U Sports becoming (one of many) unofficial recruiting pools for mid-major NCAA programs – has provided another pathway for U Sports’ best bigs. Manitoba’s Simon Hildebrandt – another CEBL Developmental Player of the Year – went onto High Point before heading off to high-major Washington State. Laval’s Ismael Diouf was drafted first overall by the Montreal Alliance and went onto play for NC State and Northern Iowa. Calgary’s Declan Peterson was drafted by the CEBL, but went onto play at Western Michigan. None have had a major impact on their current programs, however.

If bigs like Robert or Boag have similar levels of pro success as those who tested the NCAA waters, that could potentially insulate more talent in Canada (though TMU’s head coach Dave DeAveiro has openly supported the transience of U Sports as a stepping stone to NCAA schools). How Robert’s game will translate to the pros, even with a limited outside scoring game, or whether Boag has the strength to prosper as a pro big remains to be seen. At the pro ranks, Robert and Boag may even play down a position.

Hopefully, U Sports’ best bigs go onto develop further with CEBL programs and their solid pro careers strengthen the still-uncertain-belief that bigs can develop within Canada like Thomas Kennedy did. We just need more bigs to strengthen the existing proof of concept.

