Gameday: Raptors vs. Rockets, March 10

The Toronto Raptors hit the road Tuesday night as they travel to take on the Houston Rockets.

Thanks to a season-high 31 points from RJ Barrett, the Dinos were able to bounce back in a big way against the Dallas Mavericks after slumping on Sunday. Now, the team hits the road for a pair of games, beginning with the tough and tall Rockets.

This will be the second and final time these teams face off, with the first meeting being a high-scoring one nearly five months ago. It was the Rockets coming out on top in a 139-121 win, with Kevin Durant and Scottie Barnes trading buckets. They both finished with an efficient 31 points, both drained four 3-pointers, and both grabbed five rebounds.

Toronto was without centre Jakob Poeltl in that one, and they could be without him again, as the Austrian big man enters Tuesday’s game as questionable with an illness.

Rebounding will be an issue for Toronto, whether Poeltl plays or not, as even without Steven Adams, the Rockets are the best team on the boards in the association. Toronto only grabs the 24th most rebounds per game, as this will be something to watch.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 36-27 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 111.8 (7th) | Net Rating: +2.0 (12th)

Top performer:

Scottie Barnes – 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.0 stocks, 50.2 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

Toronto grabs 42.6 rebounds per game (24th in league), compared to the 43.5 of its opponents.

The Raptors average 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offence (18th in league), and concede 109.6 points per 100 possessions (sixth in NBA).

The Raptors make 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.4 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents’ 12.8.

Rockets Outlook

Record: 39-24 | 4th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.8 (8th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (8th) | Net Rating: 4.8 (6th)

Top performer:

Alperen Sengun – 20.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 stocks, 50.4 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

The 48.2 rebounds per game the Rockets average rank first in the league, and are 8.5 more than the 39.7 their opponents pull down per contest.

The Rockets have a +299 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Houston makes 11.3 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) at a 36.8% rate (seventh-best in the NBA).

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Toyota Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Houston Rockets

PG: Amen Thompson

SG: Tari Eason

SF: Jabari Smith Jr.

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Alperen Sengun

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Illness) – Questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Finger) – Out

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G League) – Out

A.J. Lawson (G League) – Out

Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate (Knee) – Out

Steven Adams (Ankle) – Out

Fred VanVleet (Knee) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +5 (–115) +160 O 216.5 (-110) Houston Rockets -5 (-105) -190 U 216.5 (-110)

Odds as of Mar.10, 12:00 a.m. ET