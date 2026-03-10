Gameday: Raptors vs. Rockets, March 10

The Toronto Raptors hit the road Tuesday night as they travel to take on the Houston Rockets.
Thanks to a season-high 31 points from RJ Barrett, the Dinos were able to bounce back in a big way against the Dallas Mavericks after slumping on Sunday. Now, the team hits the road for a pair of games, beginning with the tough and tall Rockets.
This will be the second and final time these teams face off, with the first meeting being a high-scoring one nearly five months ago. It was the Rockets coming out on top in a 139-121 win, with Kevin Durant and Scottie Barnes trading buckets. They both finished with an efficient 31 points, both drained four 3-pointers, and both grabbed five rebounds.
Toronto was without centre Jakob Poeltl in that one, and they could be without him again, as the Austrian big man enters Tuesday’s game as questionable with an illness.
Rebounding will be an issue for Toronto, whether Poeltl plays or not, as even without Steven Adams, the Rockets are the best team on the boards in the association. Toronto only grabs the 24th most rebounds per game, as this will be something to watch.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 36-27 | 5th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.8 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 111.8 (7th) | Net Rating: +2.0 (12th)
Top performer:
- Scottie Barnes – 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.0 stocks, 50.2 field goal percentage.
Quick facts:
- Toronto grabs 42.6 rebounds per game (24th in league), compared to the 43.5 of its opponents.
- The Raptors average 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offence (18th in league), and concede 109.6 points per 100 possessions (sixth in NBA).
- The Raptors make 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.4 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents’ 12.8.
Rockets Outlook
Record: 39-24 | 4th in Western Conference
Offensive Rating: 116.8 (8th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (8th) | Net Rating: 4.8 (6th)
Top performer:
- Alperen Sengun – 20.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 stocks, 50.4 field goal percentage.
Quick facts:
- The 48.2 rebounds per game the Rockets average rank first in the league, and are 8.5 more than the 39.7 their opponents pull down per contest.
- The Rockets have a +299 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game.
- Houston makes 11.3 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) at a 36.8% rate (seventh-best in the NBA).
Game Info
Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Venue: Toyota Center
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Houston Rockets
PG: Amen Thompson
SG: Tari Eason
SF: Jabari Smith Jr.
PF: Kevin Durant
C: Alperen Sengun
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Jakob Poeltl (Illness) – Questionable
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Finger) – Out
Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out
Chucky Hepburn (G League) – Out
A.J. Lawson (G League) – Out
Houston Rockets
Jae’Sean Tate (Knee) – Out
Steven Adams (Ankle) – Out
Fred VanVleet (Knee) – Out
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|+5 (–115)
|+160
|O 216.5 (-110)
|Houston Rockets
|-5 (-105)
|-190
|U 216.5 (-110)
Odds as of Mar.10, 12:00 a.m. ET