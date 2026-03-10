Quick Reaction: Raptors 99, Rockets 113

B S. Barnes 36 MIN, 24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 2-6 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -11 +/- Scottie started this game off with superb shooting touch, he was not shy about getting the triples up, as well as the mid range looks. He was pretty quiet in the second and fourth quarters, but in the third quarter he heated up again, this time going to the rim, enforcing his will, and drawing plenty of fouls.

C I. Quickley 33 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-6 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -16 +/- IQ left some meat on the bone as a shooter tonight, he turned down some pretty good looks in order to drive the ball but too often these drives resulted in nothing.

D B. Ingram 36 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-12 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -18 +/- Ingram was fairly quiet tonight, Houston’s suffocating defense would collapse on him in his comfort areas, and he did not get to freely rise up for mid-range jumpers like he is able to against other teams.

A R. Barrett 32 MIN, 25 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 10-18 FG, 2-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- RJ had a great game, he was a willing and efficient cutter, running off of brush screens and cross screens in order to slip behind defenders to the basket. He ate in transition as well, and just constantly found his way to the rim, and he was finishing through plenty of contact as well.

C- S. Mamukelashvili 30 MIN, 8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -16 +/- Mamu got the start with CMB and Jakob being out and safe to say he was overwhelmed against Houston’s size in the paint. He had plenty of possessions where he could not corral the rebound and gave up some second chance points. Even outside of the paint, Mamu could not stay with his man, a very forgettable game for Mamu.

D+ J. Shead 19 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- Rough game for Shead tonight, his size felt like it was very detrimental to him because he could not switch onto anyone and impact their shooting. He seemed indecisive on offense and just overwhelmed on defense.

B- J. Walter 21 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Walter was very active on defense tonight, he was sliding through screens well, moving on-ball well, and he was pretty good as a helper. He only had 6 points which came as a result of some catch and shoot triples, which were needed when he cashed them in.

C J. Mogbo 11 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Mogbo didn’t play too much, but when he did come in early, he had some nice defensive possessions on Kevin Durant, his lateral quickness looked good. He had a quick dunkers spot floater drop as well, a welcome sight for him.