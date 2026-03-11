Gameday: Raptors @ Pelicans, March 11th

For the first time this season, the Toronto Raptors will be going head-to-head against the New Orleans Pelicans. Toronto will remain on the road for this game, and look to bounce back on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Houston Rockets last night. Although New Orleans is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, they still have some great talent in their lineup that can swing the game for them such as Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy, so this is not a game where Toronto can play loose and get away with it easily.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 36-28 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.6 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 111.9 (7th) | Net Rating: +1.7 (12th)

New Orleans has one of the worst defenses in the NBA, their rim protection at the center position is lackluster, and their backcourt defense is lacking as well. Whether it is Derik Queen or DeAndre Jordan starting at the center spot, it is a huge weak point in their defense, along with Zio nWilliamson who is not the best mover on that end. Their wing defenders are their bread and butter, but Trey Murphy and Herb Jones can only do so much to cover up for their teammates’ faults.

Toronto should have no issue exploiting New Orleans’ weak paint defense, and they should have no issue running on them in transition as well. Pick n’roll actions involving the Pelicans center will lead to very good looks for Toronto, it is just up to them to cash in on them.

Pelicans Outlook

Record: 21-45 | 13th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.1 (22nd) | Defensive Rating: 117.7 (26th) | Net Rating: -4.6 (23rd)

Murphy and Williamson are averaging 22 and 21.5 points per game respectively, and these players can heat up in a second. Toronto does have the defenders to handle Williamson, especially if Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles are able to suit up. Toronto will have the size and bodies to make Williamson’s path to the paint very tough.

Murphy is a pretty versatile scorer, he is a great shooter, but he is also extremely athletic, so if he has a path downhill, he can explode and finish at the rim. New Orleans also has some talented rookies in Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Fears has shown that he can score on the ball, and Queen at different times this season has shown that he can playmake and score in the post or off the dribble as well.

Even with this aforementioned talent, Toronto’s defense should be able to make things contested for every ball handler on New Orleans, and as long as Scottie Barnes leads the charge in containing Williamson, things should work out for the Dinos tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New Orleans Pelicans

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Saddiq Bey

SF:Trey Murphy

PF: Zion Williamson

C: DeAndre Jordan

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvilli

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Questionable

Jakob Poeltl (Illness) – Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -1.5 (–115) -120 O 232.5 (-115) New Orleans Pelicans +1.5 (-105) +102 U 232.5 (-105)

Odds as of Mar.11th, 12:00 a.m. ET

PRESENTED BY VIVID SEATS

Take $20 off your first Vivid Seats order of $200+ using promo code RAPSREPUBLIC (new customers only, $200 USD minimum before taxes & fees)