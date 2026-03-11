Quick Reaction: Raptors 111, Pelicans 122

C+ J. Poeltl 30 MIN, 8 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Jakob didn’t move ver well tonight, and he did not provide the rim protection that he did in some of his healthier games this year. He had some put-back layups drop, but for a game in which he had the size advantage for a good amount, he wasn’t very effective.

C- S. Barnes 36 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 4-14 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -3 +/- Scottie leaned way too much on the three point shot tonight, and he was too content with just spotting up as well. He was practically nonexistent for most of the game, and his interior defense wasn’t good enough either.

I. Quickley 34 MIN, 25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 8-14 FG, 3-7 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -27 +/- Quickley had a nice game offensively, he got downhill comfortably, his floater touch was good as well, and he was knocking down his jumpers. Defensively he was pretty rough, he couldn’t contain anyone and he jus steed out of sorts.

B- B. Ingram 38 MIN, 22 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 8-19 FG, 2-7 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -25 +/- Ingram had a solid performance offensively, but he was very quiet when New Orleans went on their run in the 4th quarter. He was also pretty poor on defense, and he gave up plenty of drives.

C+ R. Barrett 28 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-6 3FG, 5-8 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- Cold shooting night from RJ tonight, he shot well in other areas of the floor, but his overall performance was dragged down by the rough shooting.

C S. Mamukelashvili 21 MIN, 8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- Mama hit a couple of open triples, but his impact on this game was not much tonight, he struggled defensively, especially when he had to slide over and provide help.

B- G. Dick 8 MIN, 7 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- One of Gradey’s better games tonight. Although he only played 8 minutes he found a way to impact the game in those minutes by s[acing the floor and finishing a transition possession by himself.

B J. Shead 20 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Shead got into a slight altercation at the end of the game when Dejounte Murray stood over him after making a triple, but as for the rest of the game, he was fairly solid on both ends of the floor. He was a nearer shooter tonight and it paid off as well.

B J. Battle 10 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- Battle only played in the second half, and during his minutes he did not sink the defense, and he knocked down the only shot he took.