Scottie Barnes listed as All-Defensive team member on The Zach Lowe Show

On the most recent edition of the Zach Lowe Show, host Zach Lowe and John Hollinger got into their predictions for NBA All-Defensive teams, and both of them listed Toronto’s Scottie Barnes as a nominee.

It started with John Hollinger, as he gave Scottie the highest honours Barnes could get, naming him to his first team. “Scottie Barnes, I give him extra points for being a high-load offensive player who also has been elite on the defensive end,” is what Hollinger started with for why he likes Scottie for the first team. “If there was a clutch defender of the year award, he would probably win. He’s had a number of game-saving blocks, deflections, and steals.”

Zach Lowe followed it up by saying, “I have Scottie Barnes second team. If you want to put him on the first team, I have no quibble with you, and also gets points for, I like to reward versatility. Barnes, in the same game, can guard your centre and your point guard.”

We’ll see if Lowe can go two for two with the Scottie predictions, as a few months ago he predicted Scottie to be a no-brainer All-Star, which ended up coming true, and now he has him as a second-team All-Defensive member.

Scottie has tied his career highs of averaging 1.4 steals per game (same mark last season) and 1.5 blocks per game (achieved during the 2023-24 season), and is .3 rebounds shy of tying his career high of 8.2 rebounds per game, which was also set back in the 2023-24 season.

